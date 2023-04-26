Technical Support Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our corporate client is seeking a Technical Support Technician to join their team
Responsibilities:
Helpdesk I Technical
- Ensure efficient service levels by answering and resolving technical and system queries for stores, theatres and regional offices.
- Identify possible trends in technical queries and escalate to necessary departments for resolution. Provide follow up service to close logged calls.
Office automation
- Preparing of Desktops and laptops with operating systems, profiles and network connectivity.
- Manage hardware maintenance to minimize hardware failure.
- Carry out installations according to prescribed operating standards. Dealing with maintenance and upkeep inside the building.
Customer Service
- Provide professional and helpful service to internal and external clients for both telephonic and hands on support.
Administration
- Effectively record, manage and retain all information relative to scope of work. Implement and enforce all safety and Security protocols for company facilities.
- Control and maintain active camera system and access control
- Administration of company vehicle fleet
- Inventory and Asset control
- Conduct regular inspection of all company facilities to identify any potential safety hazards
Requirements:
- A+ Essential (Desirable)
- N+ Essential (Desirable)
- MCSE qualification (Desirable)
Experience
- At least 3 years of experience in a helpdesk, technical environment is required.
- Related Experience in customer service/support essential.
- A+ Essential
- N+ Essential
- Driver’s license Essential
- Technical understanding of WAN, LAN and windows operating systems and products. Preferable knowledge of Health and Safety procedures
Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
- Technical Support Technician
- A+
- N+