Technical Support Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our corporate client is seeking a Technical Support Technician to join their team

Responsibilities:

Helpdesk I Technical

Ensure efficient service levels by answering and resolving technical and system queries for stores, theatres and regional offices.

Identify possible trends in technical queries and escalate to necessary departments for resolution. Provide follow up service to close logged calls.

Office automation

Preparing of Desktops and laptops with operating systems, profiles and network connectivity.

Manage hardware maintenance to minimize hardware failure.

Carry out installations according to prescribed operating standards. Dealing with maintenance and upkeep inside the building.

Customer Service

Provide professional and helpful service to internal and external clients for both telephonic and hands on support.

Administration

Effectively record, manage and retain all information relative to scope of work. Implement and enforce all safety and Security protocols for company facilities.

Control and maintain active camera system and access control

Administration of company vehicle fleet

Inventory and Asset control

Conduct regular inspection of all company facilities to identify any potential safety hazards

Requirements:

A+ Essential (Desirable)

N+ Essential (Desirable)

MCSE qualification (Desirable)

Experience

At least 3 years of experience in a helpdesk, technical environment is required.

Related Experience in customer service/support essential.

A+ Essential

N+ Essential

Driver’s license Essential

Technical understanding of WAN, LAN and windows operating systems and products. Preferable knowledge of Health and Safety procedures

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

Technical Support Technician

A+

N+

