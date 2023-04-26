Test analyst – Gauteng Edenburg

A leading HealthTech company with a culture based on strong values, accountability, collaboration and no politics, is looking for a Test Analyst. Our client believes in transforming healthcare to enhance people’s lives and they find creative ways to make healthcare more affordable and accessible to everyone – all through tech. The company is a thriving and growing company that rewards great performance and offers wide and varied growth opportunities.
Duties:
- Develop and execute test plans and test cases
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand requirements and identify test cases
- Work closely with development teams to ensure that defects are identified and resolved in a timely manner
- Continuously evaluate and improve the testing process to ensure that best practices are being followed
- Document test results and communicate findings to stakeholders
- Identify opportunities to automate testing processes and work with the automation team to implement automated tests
- Collaborate with the product team to ensure that product requirements are testable and accurate
- Participate in Agile ceremonies, such as daily stand-ups, sprint planning, and retrospectives
Qualifications & Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, or any IT related field, is preferred
- Certification in Testing Methodologies
Knowledge and Skills:
- 2 – 5 years of experience in software testing
- Strong experience in creating and executing test plans and test cases
- Experience working in Agile teams, using Scrum or Kanban
- Cloud Platforms, such as Azure or Google Cloud is advantageous
Behavioural Competence:
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
- Strong attention to detail and ability to work independently
- Strong communication skills and ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple priorities
NOTE – We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email.
SALARY DISCLAIMER: The advertised salary range is merely a guideline to attract a range of potentially suitable candidates to the advertised position. It is the prerogative of the future employer to offer a candidate any market related remuneration package in line with the candidate’s qualifications, skills and level of experience.
Desired Skills:
- test analyst
- testing
- unit testing
- testing best practices
- bugs
- software performance
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree