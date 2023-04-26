Test analyst – Gauteng Edenburg

A leading HealthTech company with a culture based on strong values, accountability, collaboration and no politics, is looking for a Test Analyst. Our client believes in transforming healthcare to enhance people’s lives and they find creative ways to make healthcare more affordable and accessible to everyone – all through tech. The company is a thriving and growing company that rewards great performance and offers wide and varied growth opportunities.

Duties:

Develop and execute test plans and test cases

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand requirements and identify test cases

Work closely with development teams to ensure that defects are identified and resolved in a timely manner

Continuously evaluate and improve the testing process to ensure that best practices are being followed

Document test results and communicate findings to stakeholders

Identify opportunities to automate testing processes and work with the automation team to implement automated tests

Collaborate with the product team to ensure that product requirements are testable and accurate

Participate in Agile ceremonies, such as daily stand-ups, sprint planning, and retrospectives

Qualifications & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, or any IT related field, is preferred

Certification in Testing Methodologies

Knowledge and Skills:

2 – 5 years of experience in software testing

Strong experience in creating and executing test plans and test cases

Experience working in Agile teams, using Scrum or Kanban

Cloud Platforms, such as Azure or Google Cloud is advantageous

Behavioural Competence:

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Strong attention to detail and ability to work independently

Strong communication skills and ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple priorities

NOTE – We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email.

SALARY DISCLAIMER: The advertised salary range is merely a guideline to attract a range of potentially suitable candidates to the advertised position. It is the prerogative of the future employer to offer a candidate any market related remuneration package in line with the candidate’s qualifications, skills and level of experience.

Desired Skills:

test analyst

testing

unit testing

testing best practices

bugs

software performance

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position