Test analyst – Gauteng Edenburg

Apr 26, 2023

A leading HealthTech company with a culture based on strong values, accountability, collaboration and no politics, is looking for a Test Analyst. Our client believes in transforming healthcare to enhance people’s lives and they find creative ways to make healthcare more affordable and accessible to everyone – all through tech. The company is a thriving and growing company that rewards great performance and offers wide and varied growth opportunities.

Duties:

  • Develop and execute test plans and test cases
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand requirements and identify test cases
  • Work closely with development teams to ensure that defects are identified and resolved in a timely manner
  • Continuously evaluate and improve the testing process to ensure that best practices are being followed
  • Document test results and communicate findings to stakeholders
  • Identify opportunities to automate testing processes and work with the automation team to implement automated tests
  • Collaborate with the product team to ensure that product requirements are testable and accurate
  • Participate in Agile ceremonies, such as daily stand-ups, sprint planning, and retrospectives

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, or any IT related field, is preferred
  • Certification in Testing Methodologies

Knowledge and Skills:

  • 2 – 5 years of experience in software testing
  • Strong experience in creating and executing test plans and test cases
  • Experience working in Agile teams, using Scrum or Kanban
  • Cloud Platforms, such as Azure or Google Cloud is advantageous

Behavioural Competence:

  • Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
  • Strong attention to detail and ability to work independently
  • Strong communication skills and ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple priorities

