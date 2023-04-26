Test Automation Engineer

A leading HealthTech platform company with a culture based on strong values, accountability, collaboration and no politics, is looking for a Test Automation Engineer. Our client believes in transforming healthcare to enhance people’s lives and they find creative ways to make healthcare more affordable and accessible to everyone – all through tech. The company is a thriving and growing company that rewards great performance and offers wide and varied growth opportunities.

Duties:

Building business-focused digital solutions

Growing and leveraging our business partnerships

Ensure that products and solutions delivered by the company are of the highest quality.

Follow testing processes to meet the business requirements.

Enhance the efficiency of the testing processes with the use of test automation tools and methods

Achieve and maintain SLAs

Execute exploratory tests in order to gain context and log defects

Complete test cases in order to gain knowledge about the state of the software system

Design and run scripts for automation in testing

Use test automation frameworks to develop tests

Log bugs/defect reports in defect logging applications and communicate to product stakeholders

Design and update test cases according to product requirements

Test specification reviews and sign-off

Participate in code review

Participate in project stand-ups or scrums

Working long hours and/or over weekends may be necessary from time to time, in order to meet project timelines.

Own transport to and from work over these times is essential

Qualifications & Experience:

Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, B. Com Informatics or other related technology degrees) strongly preferred

5 years experience in software testing

Experience with testing in agile projects

Experience working closely with developers while writing unit tests

Experience testing the development and consumption of APIs and web services

Solid working experience in one or more of the following programming languages: Java Python Ruby Scala Groovy Javascript Typescript

Solid working experience in a test automation framework such as TestNG Selenium Appium Cypress Robot Framework Cucumber Playwright



Knowledge and Skills:

Programming

Writing test automation scripts

Very good knowledge of testing methodologies

Test analysis knowledge

Intermediate SQL knowledge

Unit testing experience

Good – very good Windows operating system knowledge

Good understanding of PC hardware

Basic networking skills

Familiarity with the principles of technical design and programming, both OO and procedural

UML – Use cases and, sequence and activity

SDLC

Risk identification

Behaviour of software systems

HCI principles

Keep up to date with the testing industry by means of books, online content or social media platforms

Behavioral Competence:

Verbal and written communication skills

Attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to keep the big picture in mind when testing solutions

Ability to manage personal delivery targets

Ability to identify risk and communicate it

High level analytical and problem solving skills, with a demonstrated ability to investigate complex issues and make informed decisions about them when written guidelines are not necessarily available

Ability to build good relationships with colleagues you work closely with Other Testers, Developers, Business Analysts, Product Managers, etc.

Great team player

NOTE – We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email.

SALARY DISCLAIMER: The advertised salary range is merely a guideline to attract a range of potentially suitable candidates to the advertised position. It is the prerogative of the future employer to offer a candidate any market related remuneration package in line with the candidate’s qualifications, skills and level of experience.

Desired Skills:

test automation

testing

unit testing

application testing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position