Full Stack Developer

GoldenRule Technology has an exciting opportunity available at one of the leading Insurance giants, we are looking for Full Stack Developers to join their dynamic team.

DevOpsDevelopers are required to have experience in the following:

.Netcore

C#

MVC WebApi

React

Javascript UI

Typescript

JavaScript

GIT

Git Workflows

CI/CD processes

Azure Devops and Yaml Pipelines

Experience with API design

Microservices

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

