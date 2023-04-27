Full Stack Developer

GoldenRule Technology has an exciting opportunity available at one of the leading Insurance giants, we are looking for Full Stack Developers to join their dynamic team.
DevOpsDevelopers are required to have experience in the following:
- .Netcore
- C#
- MVC WebApi
- React
- Javascript UI
- Typescript
- JavaScript
- GIT
- Git Workflows
- CI/CD processes
- Azure Devops and Yaml Pipelines
- Experience with API design
- Microservices
Desired Skills:
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Complex Problem Solving
- Critical Thinking
- Management of Personnel Resources
- Social Perceptiveness
- Management of Financial Resources
- Time Management