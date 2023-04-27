Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

FULL STACK DEVELOPER who likes the ides of working with a small team and beiing able to take the companies product to the next level.
You passionate about building a solid code thats easy to maintain and [URL Removed] strive to make sure your code is autonmatically tested .You make features in days , not weeks.
Desired Skills:
- PHP7 . JAVA SCRIPT VueJS
- SASS
- LARVEL
- VITE
- MySQL
- MariaDB
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
– Dyanmic upmarket company .
Employer & Job Benefits:
- medical aid insurance
- quarterly incentives pension fund