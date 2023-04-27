Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Apr 27, 2023

FULL STACK DEVELOPER who likes the ides of working with a small team and beiing able to take the companies product to the next level.
You passionate about building a solid code thats easy to maintain and [URL Removed] strive to make sure your code is autonmatically tested .You make features in days , not weeks.

Desired Skills:

  • PHP7 . JAVA SCRIPT VueJS
  • SASS
  • LARVEL
  • VITE
  • MySQL
  • MariaDB

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

– Dyanmic upmarket company .

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • medical aid insurance
  • quarterly incentives pension fund

Learn more/Apply for this position