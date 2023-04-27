Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

A unique opportunity to join a JSE listed financial organisation that continually delivers excellent results and growth that exceed all competitors in the market. Become part of a team working on Key projects. Design and Develop transactional websites, Line of business systems and processes that are at the forefront of the Digital transformation of the organisation. Be an integral part of digitising our client journeys through

changes to websites and software applications to meet both functional and technical requirements in producing quality solutions.

Minimum Requirements Skillset:

• Relevant Degree/ Diploma

• C# .Net 3.5+

• SQL Server 2008/2012

• “Modern JavaScript libraries” – AngularJS, Angular 2+, Underscore, KnockoutJs, JQuery, BackboneJS, Foundation, etc

• ASP.NET (Web forms) / MVC 2.0+ (Required)

• ASP .Net Core (Web Api, Windows Services)

• HTML 5

• CD/CI pipelines

• Cloud PaaS consumption

• Rest Services

• Kubernetes/Docker

Responsibilities:

• Deliver Business value through quality technical solutions and code

• Be accountable for projects. Take ownership from start to finish of all tasks

• Drive the technical standard higher through innovative and scalable technology delivery

• Understand our business and clients and deliver great services

• Work internally to improve and automate our service offerings to clients

• Ensuring that the website and internal systems have maximum uptime

• Design and deliver scalable, secure code that enable our digital offering

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

