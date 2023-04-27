Technical Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Exciting Project Manager Role Available ,

Join a forward thinking business who is looking for your innovative , experienced skillset and ability to communicate solutions and deliver in the Project Management role you are destined for!

Immediately Available

Skills / Experience:

  • Create and manage project plans
  • Help the project team with design and development tasks
  • Manage Scope
  • Manage documentation
  • Reporting skills
  • Jira
  • Team Leadership & excellent decision making
  • Software development Life Cycle
  • Agile
  • Scrum Master
  • SQL
  • Contract negotiation
  • Business Analysis
  • Integration
  • Software Implementation
  • Good Communication skills
  • Quality & Client Satisfaction
  • Customer-focused
  • Proficiency in project management software tools
  • Work multiple projects simultaneously
  • Conflict resolution
  • Able to tolerate stress

Requirements:

  • Project management qualification (PMP) or equivalent
  • Resource Planning
  • Time Management
  • Budget Management
  • Change Management
  • Risk Management
  • Strategic Planning
  • Customer Services
  • Quality Assurance
  • SDLC experience
  • Sound general IT knowledge
  • Experience in Agile teams
  • Business Analysis
  • System testing experience
  • 3 or more years’ experience.

Advantageous:

  • BCom Informatics/Information systems or BSc advantageous
  • Workflow and Document Management advantageous
  • Financial Service Industry Experience advantageous
  • SQL experience/knowledge advantageous
  • Development experience advantageous
  • System implementation experience
  • Experience in Scrum teams

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management Methods

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Best Consulting House in Town!

