Technical Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Join a forward thinking business who is looking for your innovative , experienced skillset and ability to communicate solutions and deliver in the Project Management role you are destined for!

Immediately Available

Skills / Experience:

Create and manage project plans

Help the project team with design and development tasks

Manage Scope

Manage documentation

Reporting skills

Jira

Team Leadership & excellent decision making

Software development Life Cycle

Agile

Scrum Master

SQL

Contract negotiation

Business Analysis

Integration

Software Implementation

Good Communication skills

Quality & Client Satisfaction

Customer-focused

Proficiency in project management software tools

Work multiple projects simultaneously

Conflict resolution

Able to tolerate stress

Requirements:

Project management qualification (PMP) or equivalent

Resource Planning

Time Management

Budget Management

Change Management

Risk Management

Strategic Planning

Customer Services

Quality Assurance

SDLC experience

Sound general IT knowledge

Experience in Agile teams

Business Analysis

System testing experience

3 or more years’ experience.

Advantageous:

BCom Informatics/Information systems or BSc advantageous

Workflow and Document Management advantageous

Financial Service Industry Experience advantageous

SQL experience/knowledge advantageous

Development experience advantageous

System implementation experience

Experience in Scrum teams

Desired Skills:

Project Management Methods

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

