Business Analyst
Our client is a leader in the telecommunication sector and they are looking for a dynamic Business Analyst to join their team.
Tools & Skills:
- Blue Prism
- UiPath
- Automation
Qualifications & Certifications:
- Bachelor of Technology
- UiPath Developer
- UiPath RPA Associate
- Automation Developer
- Automation Master
- 4 years RPA Experience
Skills:
- Experience as a Business Analyst in identifying and defining the requirements
- Working on Business process diagrams and process flow charts with RPA tools
- RPA Lifecycle Management
- Agile Methods
- RPA Governance
Only apply should you meet the above requirements.
