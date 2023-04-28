Business Analyst

Apr 28, 2023

Business Analyst

Our client is a leader in the telecommunication sector and they are looking for a dynamic Business Analyst to join their team.
Tools & Skills:

  • Blue Prism
  • UiPath
  • Automation

Qualifications & Certifications:

  • Bachelor of Technology
  • UiPath Developer
  • UiPath RPA Associate
  • Automation Developer
  • Automation Master
  • 4 years RPA Experience

Skills:

  • Experience as a Business Analyst in identifying and defining the requirements
  • Working on Business process diagrams and process flow charts with RPA tools
  • RPA Lifecycle Management
  • Agile Methods
  • RPA Governance

Only apply should you meet the above requirements.

Desired Skills:

  • RPA
  • Business Analyst
  • agile
  • UiPath
  • Automation

