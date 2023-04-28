Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Business Analyst

Our client is a leader in the telecommunication sector and they are looking for a dynamic Business Analyst to join their team.

Tools & Skills:

Blue Prism

UiPath

Automation

Qualifications & Certifications:

Bachelor of Technology

UiPath Developer

UiPath RPA Associate

Automation Developer

Automation Master

4 years RPA Experience

Skills:

Experience as a Business Analyst in identifying and defining the requirements

Working on Business process diagrams and process flow charts with RPA tools

RPA Lifecycle Management

Agile Methods

RPA Governance

Only apply should you meet the above requirements.

