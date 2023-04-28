DevOps Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A Digital Innovation, Development and Execution Partner is looking a talented DevOps Engineer with 3-4 years’ experience to design, manage, deploy, and operate sophisticated large-scale transactional system architecture using leading cloud-based platforms. Experience with Agile software development in Python, Go, Java, JavaScript, Typescript, and significant experience with open-source operating system environments.

DUTIES:

Project Planning.

Development.

Deployment.

Maintenance and Troubleshooting.

Performance Management.

Writing software in line with industry standards and design patterns.

Debugging software for optimum functioning.

REQUIREMENTS:

3-4 years’ experience to design, manage, deploy and operate sophisticated large-scale transactional system architecture using leading cloud-based platforms.

Container orchestration services – Docker, Kubernetes, Elastic Beanstalk.

Infrastructure As Code technologies – Terraform, Ansible.

Agile software development in Python, Go, Java, JavaScript, Typescript.

Significant experience with open-source operating system environments.

ATTRIBUTES:

Positive and Productive team culture.

Trust and Accountability.

