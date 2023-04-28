Intermediate RPA Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Apr 28, 2023

Intermediate RPA Developer

Our client is a leader in the telecommunication sector and they are looking for a dynamic RPA Developer to join their team.
Tools & Skills:

  • Blue Prism
  • UiPath
  • Automation

Qualifications & Certifications:

  • Bachelor of Technology
  • UiPath Developer
  • UiPath RPA Associate
  • Automation Developer
  • Automation Master
  • 4 years RPA Experience

Skills:

  • RPA – UiPath, Blue Prism and Automation
  • RPA Lifecycle Management
  • Efficiently handle monitoring and troubleshooting of the Blue Prism environment through the Control Room
  • Designing and implementing different applications form end to end using Automation, UiPath and Blue Prism

Desired Skills:

  • RPA
  • UiPath
  • Blue Prism
  • automation

