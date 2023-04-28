Intermediate RPA Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Intermediate RPA Developer
Our client is a leader in the telecommunication sector and they are looking for a dynamic RPA Developer to join their team.
Tools & Skills:
- Blue Prism
- UiPath
- Automation
Qualifications & Certifications:
- Bachelor of Technology
- UiPath Developer
- UiPath RPA Associate
- Automation Developer
- Automation Master
- 4 years RPA Experience
Skills:
- RPA – UiPath, Blue Prism and Automation
- RPA Lifecycle Management
- Efficiently handle monitoring and troubleshooting of the Blue Prism environment through the Control Room
- Designing and implementing different applications form end to end using Automation, UiPath and Blue Prism
Only apply should you meet the above requirements.
Desired Skills:
- RPA
- UiPath
- Blue Prism
- automation