Intermediate RPA Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Intermediate RPA Developer

Our client is a leader in the telecommunication sector and they are looking for a dynamic RPA Developer to join their team.

Tools & Skills:

Blue Prism

UiPath

Automation

Qualifications & Certifications:

Bachelor of Technology

UiPath Developer

UiPath RPA Associate

Automation Developer

Automation Master

4 years RPA Experience

Skills:

RPA – UiPath, Blue Prism and Automation

RPA Lifecycle Management

Efficiently handle monitoring and troubleshooting of the Blue Prism environment through the Control Room

Designing and implementing different applications form end to end using Automation, UiPath and Blue Prism

Only apply should you meet the above requirements.

Desired Skills:

RPA

UiPath

Blue Prism

automation

