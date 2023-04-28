Intermediate RPA Support Engineer
Our client is a leader in the telecommunication sector and they are looking for a dynamic RPA Support Engineer to join their team.
Tools & Skills:
- Blue Prism
- UIPath
- Electoneek
Qualifications & Certifications:
- Certified RPA Developer & Administrator
- Bachelor of Technology (Computer Science Engineering)
- 3 Years Experience
Skills:
- Manuel & Automation Tester
Only apply should you meet the above requirements.
