Apr 28, 2023

Intermediate RPA Support Engineer
Our client is a leader in the telecommunication sector and they are looking for a dynamic RPA Support Engineer to join their team.
Tools & Skills:

  • Blue Prism
  • UIPath
  • Electoneek

Qualifications & Certifications:

  • Certified RPA Developer & Administrator
  • Bachelor of Technology (Computer Science Engineering)
  • 3 Years Experience

Skills:

  • Manuel & Automation Tester

Only apply should you meet the above requirements.

Desired Skills:

  • blue prism
  • UIPATH
  • RPA
  • Electoneek
  • manual
  • automation

