IT Infrastructure Architect

We have an ideal opportunity for someone with infrastructure design experience seeking a new challenge to join our Remote team in SA as a skilled and collaborative Infrastructure Architect.

Take your career to the next level with our fun-loving global community of more than 120,000 passionate people who work across 200 locations in over 60 countries delivering exceptional customer experiences for some of the world’s leading brands. Being a people-first company, we put people at the heart of our business, and this is when everything comes alive.

Working from the comfort of your home (or wherever you choose in SA) as a flexible Infrastructure Architect, you will design and implement innovative solutions to problems using the latest technologies and platforms, supporting client and Webhelp requirements. You will also work with partners internally and externally to deliver industry guiding standards and to develop and operate world-class technology solutions using modern design principles and patterns.

In your first few weeks in this Infrastructure Architect role, you can expect to:

Provide technical authority on all IT Infrastructure solutions

Provide guidance and technical assurance as part of Project Governance

Participate in proof of concepts to assist in defining technology direction and enabling business strategy

You will be responsible for the production and delivery of design (HLD/LLD) documentation and the maintenance of design artefacts including support documentation ensuring designs produced can pass review and governance

Provide 3rd line support to Incident and Problem Management

Working with the IT leadership team and 3rd Parties contribute to the IT Strategy

Provide insight into industry trends and new technologies and ability to apply trends to architectural needs

Overseeing the quality of documentation that is produced by others in the team

Build secure solutions, write requirements, test and deliver

Share knowledge of tools and techniques with colleagues, including non-technical personnel

Direct and contribute to storyboarding and brainstorming exercises and run scoping and design meetings or conference calls with clients

To succeed in this infrastructure architecture role, you will need previous experience in infrastructure architecture design and delivery of solutions. You will also require demonstrable industry knowledge and experience. Additional requirements include:

10-plus years of experience in IT with much of it in infrastructure and platform design and delivery

Extensive knowledge of networks, telephony, security, domain, EUC, and application services

Demonstrable experience of virtualisation architecture, both server and desktop. Knowledge of Citrix, Nutanix, VMWare and Azure preferred

Ability to motivate and inspire enthusiasm with colleagues

Understanding the business challenges facing organisations concerning the contact centre strategy and customer management

Solution consulting and delivery skills with proven experience in managing solution deliveries(Preferred)

If you’re looking to make a positive impact and create change, possessing an inclusive and committed approach, you will be rewarded with an excellent salary and benefits package.

We’d love to get to know you better. After applying, you will be sent a link to complete a quick online chat. Take this opportunity to advance your career with our collaborative team of game-changers today

Desired Skills:

Citrix

Nutanix

VMWare

Azure

EUC

IT design and delivery

