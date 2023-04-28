Junior RPA Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Apr 28, 2023

Junior RPA Developer
Our client is a leader in the telecommunication sector and they are looking for a dynamic RPA Developer to join their team.
Tools & Skills:

  • Blue Prism
  • UiPath
  • Automation
  • Power BI
  • Github

Qualifications & Certifications:

  • Software Engineering Certificate
  • Blue Prism (Developer Foundation)
  • UiPath (Developer Foundation)
  • Automation (Advanced Profession)
  • 2 Years RPA Experience

Skills:

  • Experienced developer in solving business problems using technological solutions including HTML, CSS, JavaScriipt, Node JS, Linux, RPA tools, React coding, Testing and maintaining the RPA’s (Robots)
  • Visualizing and displaying business data using Power BI dashboard
  • Efficiently handled monitoring and troubleshooting of the Blue Prism environment throught the Control Room

Only apply should you meet the above requirements.

Desired Skills:

  • UiPath
  • automation
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • Node JS
  • Linux
  • RPA

