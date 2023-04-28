Junior RPA Developer
Our client is a leader in the telecommunication sector and they are looking for a dynamic RPA Developer to join their team.
Tools & Skills:
- Blue Prism
- UiPath
- Automation
- Power BI
- Github
Qualifications & Certifications:
- Software Engineering Certificate
- Blue Prism (Developer Foundation)
- UiPath (Developer Foundation)
- Automation (Advanced Profession)
- 2 Years RPA Experience
Skills:
- Experienced developer in solving business problems using technological solutions including HTML, CSS, JavaScriipt, Node JS, Linux, RPA tools, React coding, Testing and maintaining the RPA’s (Robots)
- Visualizing and displaying business data using Power BI dashboard
- Efficiently handled monitoring and troubleshooting of the Blue Prism environment throught the Control Room
Only apply should you meet the above requirements.
