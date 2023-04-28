Junior RPA Developer

Junior RPA Developer

Our client is a leader in the telecommunication sector and they are looking for a dynamic RPA Developer to join their team.

Tools & Skills:

Blue Prism

UiPath

Automation

Power BI

Github

Qualifications & Certifications:

Software Engineering Certificate

Blue Prism (Developer Foundation)

UiPath (Developer Foundation)

Automation (Advanced Profession)

2 Years RPA Experience

Skills:

Experienced developer in solving business problems using technological solutions including HTML, CSS, JavaScriipt, Node JS, Linux, RPA tools, React coding, Testing and maintaining the RPA’s (Robots)

Visualizing and displaying business data using Power BI dashboard

Efficiently handled monitoring and troubleshooting of the Blue Prism environment throught the Control Room

Only apply should you meet the above requirements.

Desired Skills:

UiPath

automation

CSS

JavaScript

Node JS

Linux

RPA

Learn more/Apply for this position