Mobile Software Developer Flutter

Our client in the Technology Solutions space is seeking a Mobile Software Developer with experience in Flutter in the Centurion area. This will be a hybrid opportunity. You will be designing, developing, and implementing applications for Mobile (iOS and Android), Web and Desktop with a focus on Flutter development.
Qualification
- Diploma / Degree in IT or related field
Experience
- 3+ years’ experience in Mobile and/or web application development within an Agile environment
- Solid knowledge of Flutter Widgets
- Familiar using IDEs such as Android Studio, Xcode, VS Code and Visual Studio 2019 upwards
- Knowledge of REST APIs and integration into 3rd party APIs
- Able to write readable and clear code using Dart, Java/Kotlin, Objective-C/swift and C#
- OO Programming
- Experience with UML Tools
- Solid knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket, SVN)
- Project Management tools such as JIRA, Asana, Redmine
Desired Skills:
- Android
- Development
- Flutter
- iOS
- Mobile Applications
- Mobile Development
- Web App Development