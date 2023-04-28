Mobile Software Developer Flutter

Our client in the Technology Solutions space is seeking a Mobile Software Developer with experience in Flutter in the Centurion area. This will be a hybrid opportunity. You will be designing, developing, and implementing applications for Mobile (iOS and Android), Web and Desktop with a focus on Flutter development.

Qualification

Diploma / Degree in IT or related field

Experience

3+ years’ experience in Mobile and/or web application development within an Agile environment

Solid knowledge of Flutter Widgets

Familiar using IDEs such as Android Studio, Xcode, VS Code and Visual Studio 2019 upwards

Knowledge of REST APIs and integration into 3rd party APIs

Able to write readable and clear code using Dart, Java/Kotlin, Objective-C/swift and C#

OO Programming

Experience with UML Tools

Solid knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket, SVN)

Project Management tools such as JIRA, Asana, Redmine

If you are interested in this opportunity, please apply directly.

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles/positions.

Desired Skills:

Android

Development

Flutter

iOS

Mobile Applications

Mobile Development

Web App Development

Learn more/Apply for this position