Do you have network implementation experience, and are you seeking a new opportunity or challenge? We are looking for a dedicated and skilled Network Implementation Engineer to join our inclusive and vibrant team.

In this role, you will assist and understudy the Network Architects in implementing project-defined changes to implement Webhelp’s internal and client-specific IT solutions relating to networks for the UK geography, which presently includes the UK, South Africa and India. You will also assist the Network Architect in implementing network designs of best-in-class, cost-effective and resilient networks that may encompass several elements depending on the nature of the client or internal requirement.

In your first few weeks in this Network Implementation Engineer role, you can expect to:

Implement purposeful and planned network technology solutions, both internally and pertaining to providing services for new and existing clients

Ensure that all network implementations meet the security and compliance standards required

Keep abreast of client and company strategy and developments and maintain awareness of BPO/contact centre industry developments

Maintain client confidentiality, adhering to Webhelp data and communication policies

To apply for this network implementation engineering role, you will need proven written and oral communication skills and excellent influencing skills within senior management teams. You will also require exceptional time management, organisational skills, and the ability to work under pressure without losing sight of priorities. In addition, you should have good attention to detail as well as excellent analytical and numerate skills. A results-focused approach, commitment to high personal standards and a desire to achieve are also essential.

To take the next step in your career as a Network Implementation Engineer, apply today. We look forward to hearing from you!

After applying, you will be sent a link to complete a quick online chat. We don't want you to miss out on the opportunity so please check all of folders for the link after applying.

Desired Skills:

Communication

IT

Analytical

Numerate skills

Technical

Organised

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

