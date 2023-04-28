PHP Developer – Gauteng Rosebank

5 + years experience in Angular 5/6/7/8/9/10
– 5 + years of hands-on experience with PHP
– Must have worked with Linux servers
– 5 to 7 years experience in Web Design / Development
– Ample knowledge of web best practices
– Must be able to create features that are scalable across multiple browsers, operating systems, and device types
– Json and Web API experience
– GIT and SVN experience
– Experience with MySQL, SQL 2008 onwards
– Strong HTML5 above, CSS3 above, Bootstrap, XML, and XHTML Development skills
– Deep understanding and troubleshooting of Typescript, Node JS, React JS and JavaScript
– Experience working in an agile environment
Desired Skills:
- HTML5 above
- CSS3 above
- Bootstrap XML XHTMl
- PHP
- Javascript