PHP Web Developer

Apr 28, 2023

  • Experience developing and consuming REST-based services.
  • Relational database design and complex querying experience
  • Proficient with web front-end development including JavaScript/typescript, Ajax, HTML5, CSS, responsive Bootstrap, etc.
  • High proficiency coding in C#, .NET
  • Good knowledge of Web Services and APIs using SOAP, REST, and JSON.
  • Ability to derive solid architecture, design, and implementations from requirements
  • Adhere to coding standards, version and source control, task/bug tracking processes
  • Adhere to change management and defined SDLC (agile) processes
  • Perform dev testing of own assigned tasks
  • Ability to also support C or C++ coding will be an Advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • HTML5
  • CSS
  • Bootstrap
  • JavaScript
  • PHP frameworks
  • MVC
  • Zend
  • .NET MVC
  • C#
  • WEBAPI
  • Web Services
  • Soap
  • JSON
  • XML
  • WCF
  • HTTP(S)
  • REST
  • GIT

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

