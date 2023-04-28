PHP Web Developer – Gauteng Sandton

- Experience developing and consuming REST-based services.
- Relational database design and complex querying experience
- Proficient with web front-end development including JavaScript/typescript, Ajax, HTML5, CSS, responsive Bootstrap, etc.
- High proficiency coding in C#, .NET
- Good knowledge of Web Services and APIs using SOAP, REST, and JSON.
- Ability to derive solid architecture, design, and implementations from requirements
- Adhere to coding standards, version and source control, task/bug tracking processes
- Adhere to change management and defined SDLC (agile) processes
- Perform dev testing of own assigned tasks
- Ability to also support C or C++ coding will be an Advantage.
Desired Skills:
- HTML5
- CSS
- Bootstrap
- JavaScript
- PHP frameworks
- MVC
- Zend
- .NET MVC
- C#
- WEBAPI
- Web Services
- Soap
- JSON
- XML
- WCF
- HTTP(S)
- REST
- GIT
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate