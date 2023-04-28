Programmer

Company description:

Capitec Bank is a leading South African retail bank that focuses on essential banking services and provides innovative transacting, savings, insurance and unsecured lending products to individuals. Capitec’s mission is to make banking simple and transparent to help clients – regardless of their level of income or assets – improve their financial lives through a single solution, called Global One.

Job description: Purpose Statement

* To write and code individual programs for specific software applications according to supplied specifications and standards.

* To support and collaborate with Developers and Development Team, and participate in problem-solving and knowledge sharing for innovation.

Experience

Minimum

* 1 years’ proven experience in software development, project delivery and implementation

Experience in the following development languages:

Minimum:

– SQL 2005 and higher

– .Net (C#)

Ideal:

– Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns

– WPF

– WCF

– XAML

Ideal

* High-volume industry exposure

* Specific development technologies/language

* Service-oriented architecture

* Agile systems development processes (CI/CD standards and agile delivery methods).

Qualifications (Minimum)

* A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

* Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

* n/a

Knowledge

Minimum

* Application development

* Testing practices

Ideal

* Banking/Financial Services systems and environment

* UML

* IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Skills

* Communications Skills

* Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

* Analytical Skills

* Problem solving skills

* Attention to Detail

* Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Conditions of Employment

* Clear criminal and credit record

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET

JavaScript

