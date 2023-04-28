Senior Data Engineer – Remote Remote

Role – Senior Data Engineer

Technology – AWS, Java/Scala/Spark, Hadoop, Hive, HBase, Streaming, SQL, NoSQL, Graph Database

Salary Package – £85,000 to £91,000 + Benefits

Location – Milton Keynes (Hybrid)

Are you a Senior Data Engineer with an interest in the Fintech space?

Looking for great company culture where everyone is pulling in the same direction?

I’m currently on the look out for a Senior Database Engineer on behalf of a household name in the financial services sector who are one of the largest of their kind in the world with 200,000+ employees worldwide.

This role is one where you will provide technical and managerial development and oversight for the implementation of database solutions, providing optimised solutions, developing data archive procedures that reduce storage space and enhance performance.

They are looking for a Senior Database Engineer with the below background/expertise:

Significant and Demonstrable experience in technology delivery.

Knowledge and experience designing and maintaining oracle databases.

Knowledge of computer architecture and system software interaction; ability to design and build a fundamental architecture of operating systems, database management systems, communications protocols, compilers and other development tools.

Knowledge of server operating systems and platforms; ability to develop and support software for a distributed environment.

If you have experience with technology delivery in a financial services environment and/or cloud knowledge with AWS/Azure – this is a bonus but if not you can learn it here!

For this Senior Database Engineer role they are paying between £85,000 to £[Phone Number Removed]; car allowance, 12.5% pension, performance bonuses and 30 days holiday.

They operate a hybrid working model, 2 days per week in their Milton Keynes office which is near the train station.

If you are interested in the above position, please contact me, James Chapman on [Phone Number Removed]; or email me at jchapman @ [URL Removed] (even if you don’t have a CV yet, I’d like to speak with you!)

