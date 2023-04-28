Senior RPA Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Apr 28, 2023

Senior RPA Developer

Our client is a leader in the telecommunication sector and they are looking for a dynamic RPA Developer to join their team.
Tools & Skills:

  • Blue Prism
  • UiPath
  • Automation
  • Power Automate
  • Power BI
  • Power Apps

Qualifications & Certifications:

  • Diploma in Information Technology
  • N4 Electronics Engineering
  • NQF 5 Business and Data Analytics
  • RPA Advanced Developer UiPath
  • RPA Foundation Diploma
  • UiPath RPA Developer – SAP Automation Training
  • Orchestator UiPath Process Mining
  • Blue prism Accredited Developer
  • Automation Professional
  • Automation Master
  • 5 Years Experience

Skills:

  • RPA Certified – UiPath, Blue Prism, RPA Automation
  • RPA Lifecycle Management
  • Microsoft – Power Apps, Power BI Desktop, Power Automate
  • Agile Methods
  • Scrum Methods
  • Project Management
  • Manuel & Automation Tester

Only apply should you meet the above requirements.

Desired Skills:

  • RPA
  • UiPath
  • blue prism
  • automation
  • manual
  • agile
  • scrum

