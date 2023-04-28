Senior RPA Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Senior RPA Developer
Our client is a leader in the telecommunication sector and they are looking for a dynamic RPA Developer to join their team.
Tools & Skills:
- Blue Prism
- UiPath
- Automation
- Power Automate
- Power BI
- Power Apps
Qualifications & Certifications:
- Diploma in Information Technology
- N4 Electronics Engineering
- NQF 5 Business and Data Analytics
- RPA Advanced Developer UiPath
- RPA Foundation Diploma
- UiPath RPA Developer – SAP Automation Training
- Orchestator UiPath Process Mining
- Blue prism Accredited Developer
- Automation Professional
- Automation Master
- 5 Years Experience
Skills:
- RPA Certified – UiPath, Blue Prism, RPA Automation
- RPA Lifecycle Management
- Microsoft – Power Apps, Power BI Desktop, Power Automate
- Agile Methods
- Scrum Methods
- Project Management
- Manuel & Automation Tester
Only apply should you meet the above requirements.
