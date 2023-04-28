Senior RPA Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Senior RPA Developer

Our client is a leader in the telecommunication sector and they are looking for a dynamic RPA Developer to join their team.

Tools & Skills:

Blue Prism

UiPath

Automation

Power Automate

Power BI

Power Apps

Qualifications & Certifications:

Diploma in Information Technology

N4 Electronics Engineering

NQF 5 Business and Data Analytics

RPA Advanced Developer UiPath

RPA Foundation Diploma

UiPath RPA Developer – SAP Automation Training

Orchestator UiPath Process Mining

Blue prism Accredited Developer

Automation Professional

Automation Master

5 Years Experience

Skills:

RPA Certified – UiPath, Blue Prism, RPA Automation

RPA Lifecycle Management

Microsoft – Power Apps, Power BI Desktop, Power Automate

Agile Methods

Scrum Methods

Project Management

Manuel & Automation Tester

Only apply should you meet the above requirements.

