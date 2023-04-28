SigniFlow partners with Entrust to enhance trust services

SigniFlow is partnering with Entrust to bring current and new users certificate-based signing from Entrust.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Entrust products to SigniFlow’s value-added product line during quarter one of 2023,” said SigniFlow CEO Leon Van Der Merwe.

“Through this partnership, we support Signiflow in establishing trusted identities and ensure authenticity for digital documents, emails, code, and mobile devices. Our continued commitment for bringing secure, verifiable signatures and seals for digital documents within the ANZ market provide the underlying trust for solutions like Signiflow,” says James Cook, vice-president of digital security: APAC at Entrust.

As well as incorporating digital security solutions from Entrust, the partnership also brings its certificate management services to customers and partners of SigniFlow. Some of the certificate management services available through SigniFlow include:

* Document Signing Certificates: These certificates allow individuals and organisations to sign and authenticate electronic documents in the SigniFlow platform, ensuring their authenticity and integrity.

* SSL/TLS Certificates: SigniFlow now offers Entrust SSL/TLS certificates for securing websites, servers, and applications. These certificates help ensure secure communication between a user’s browser and a web server.

* Code Signing Certificates: Entrust provides code signing certificates via SigniFlow for software developers, which help verify the integrity of code and ensure it has not been tampered with.

* Email Signing Certificates: SigniFlow now also provide Entrust email signing certificates, which allow individuals and organisations to sign and authenticate emails, ensuring their authenticity and integrity.

* PKI Management: Entrust provides public key infrastructure (PKI) management services to help organizations manage their digital certificates and encryption keys, ensuring they are secure and up-to-date.

Overall, Entrust offers a range of certificate management services to help organisations protect their digital assets and ensure secure communication.

Through the global distribution partnership, SigniFlow will distribute Entrust products to their partners and customers, making it easier for anyone, anywhere to obtain and manage their digital certificates. Overall, this partnership enhances trust services and bolsters efficiency in managing digital certificates.

“In the true spirit of how SigniFlow presents new technology to its users, we have left no stone unturned when it comes to ease of deployment and enhanced usability, crafted to enrich the lives of our customers. The close collaboration of our technical teams has produced a digital experience for customers and partners that are second to none,” Van Der Merwe says.