SNR / INT FULL STACK .NET DEVELOPER WITH ANGULAR – REMOTE SET-UP > BRYANSTON @ R700k to R900k P/A at E – merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Bryanston

NEW WORK IN at a young and trendy tech product shop with key focus in modern engineering and cloud integration. They are a fun and established team, combining exceptional in-house software, IT capabilities and analytics with a pragmatic and practical business experience. You can expect a greenfield tech environment and a high learning culture.

The current need is for SNR and Intermediate Full Stack C#. Net Developers that are looking to evolve their skills. You will join a Turnkey Data Science services hub who are intelligent and passionate; they enjoy knowledge sharing and creating code autonomously.

What you need to land the job:

5+ years’ key experience coding with the Microsoft Stack – C# .Net

Experience using SOLID, OOP and the SDLC

You understand Cross Platform development with .Net Core, and are skilled in Web API Integration and SQL

On the front end you are skilled in Angular 14, CSS, HTML5, and JavaScript

A BSC degree or similar is required.

By nature, you are an analytical problem solver who enjoys a good time and a bit of office banter even though you will be working from home.

Reference Number for this position is NF[Phone Number Removed]; which is a permanent position based in Bryanston offering R700k to R940k p/a CTC – based on experience and ability. Contact Nicole Flatscher on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Angular

C#

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position