SNR / INT FULL STACK .NET DEVELOPER WITH ANGULAR – REMOTE SET-UP > BRYANSTON @ R700k to R900k P/A at E – merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Bryanston

NEW WORK IN at a young and trendy tech product shop with key focus in modern engineering and cloud integration. They are a fun and established team, combining exceptional in-house software, IT capabilities and analytics with a pragmatic and practical business experience. You can expect a greenfield tech environment and a high learning culture.
The current need is for SNR and Intermediate Full Stack C#. Net Developers that are looking to evolve their skills. You will join a Turnkey Data Science services hub who are intelligent and passionate; they enjoy knowledge sharing and creating code autonomously.
What you need to land the job:
- 5+ years’ key experience coding with the Microsoft Stack – C# .Net
- Experience using SOLID, OOP and the SDLC
- You understand Cross Platform development with .Net Core, and are skilled in Web API Integration and SQL
- On the front end you are skilled in Angular 14, CSS, HTML5, and JavaScript
- A BSC degree or similar is required.
- By nature, you are an analytical problem solver who enjoys a good time and a bit of office banter even though you will be working from home.
