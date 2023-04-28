These are the best online games to earn cryptocurrency

Crypto gambling experts ,Cryptogambling.tv, has conducted a study using data from Google Keyword Planner to reveal the most popular games to earn cryptocurrency based on monthly search volume from the past 12 months.

Taking first place is Axie Infinity, with an estimated average of 535 202 searches per month.

The Vietnam-based studio Sky Mavis developed the online video game which is playable on Android, IOS, and Windows. It was launched in 2018 and revolves around a virtual universe where players can train pet creatures called “Axies”. Axie owners spend time training their pets to increase their value over time, then sell them to other online players for Ethereum.

Second on the list is virtual metaverse SecondLive, with a 496 313 average monthly search volume. The Windows, Mac, and Android-compatible game allows users to create their avatars and roam around an open virtual space where they can build their lifestyle of choice. Users can buy and sell items within the game’s online marketplace using BNB (Binance Coin) which can be traded for other fiat currencies.

Ranking in third place is Stepn, a move-to-earn mobile game where users can earn cryptocurrency by walking, jogging, or running promoting a healthy lifestyle while also earning money. The Web3 app boasts an estimated average search volume of 478 794 on Google over the past 12 months.

Virtual reality platform Decantraland is in fourth place with 382 000 average monthly Google searches. The Web browser-based VR platform allows users to interact with various online games and activities and, more notably, buy virtual land using the in-game currency MANA. The game is powered by the Ethereum blockchain and uses the native MANA token which can be traded for US dollars and other fiat currencies.

RollerCoin is an online crypto mining game where users compete against friends to earn Bitcoin and many other cryptocurrencies including Ethereum. It has ranked fifth with a monthly average search volume of 320 129 on Google over the past 12 months.

Placing in sixth with 193 072 monthly searches on Google over the last year is The Sandbox, an Ethereum-powered game. The playable metaverse was launched in 2012 by mobile game development brand Pixowl and allows its users to purchase virtual land and customise it with fun games and experiences. The community marketplace enables users to trade in-game assets using The Sandbox’s native currency – SAND – which can be exchanged directly for fiat currencies.

Illuvium has placed seventh on the list of most popular play-to-earn online games according to Google, boasting 67 372 average monthly searches. The role-playing sci-fi adventure game allows players to earn the in-game ILV token through various methods such as capturing and selling the Illuvial creatures on the Illuvidex marketplace.

Gods Unchained has ranked in eighth position with 57 846 average monthly searches on Google. It is a free-to-play online trading card game in which you can partake in battles using fantasy cards. Players can trade and purchase cards using the native GODS token tradeable for real-world currency.

Alien Worlds landed in ninth place with 43 079 average monthly searches on Google. It is a virtual sci-fi game where players can explore space with other players and complete missions to collect Trillium (TLM).

Finally, Voxies has taken the final position among the list of most Googled online games to earn cryptocurrency with 7 035 average monthly searches. The 2000s-inspired tactical RPG game allows players to compete with others in various challenges and quests to accumulate the game currency VOXELS and other tradable assets via the marketplace.