Trellix partners to expand threat intelligence portfolio

Trellix has expanded its Threat Intelligence portfolio to increase threat expertise and actionable intelligence, adding Vulnerability Intelligence and Trellix Intelligence as a Service.

Through a new partnership with Intel 471, Trellix Insights and Trellix Advanced Threat Landscape Analysis System (ATLAS) customers will add underground malware insights. This new intelligence feed will complement Trellix’s native threat intelligence capability of over 2 500 threat campaigns and 250 threat groups, bringing increased contextual intelligence to global customers.

“Threat intelligence is at the heart of cyber defense, serving as the source of truth for cybersecurity practitioners,” says Joseph Tal, senior vice-president of Trellix Advanced Research Centre. “Understanding adversaries in a highly dynamic landscape requires 24/7 insights tailored to organisations’ specific needs. An expanded Trellix Threat Intelligence portfolio will offer breadth and depth of intelligence and geopolitical awareness accessible to organisations of all sizes.”

“Intel 471 is proud to be a Trellix partner,” says Jason Passwaters, CEO of Intel 471. “Our Trellix partnership will enable integration of Intel 471’s cyber intelligence into the Trellix Threat Intelligence portfolio, empowering organisations across the globe to better counter the threat of cybercrime.”

Trellix Threat Intelligence is a comprehensive threat intelligence portfolio used to accelerate threat analysis and response. The portfolio is supported by hundreds of elite researchers and analysts from Trellix Advanced Research Center who analyse and track threat actors, leveraging data from Trellix’s proprietary sensor network. Trellix’s new Threat Intelligence offerings include:

* Vulnerability Intelligence: Trellix Insights now goes beyond the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) on critical vulnerabilities with Vulnerability Intelligence enrichment from the Advanced Research Centre vulnerability experts. These capabilities are further strengthened by the inclusion of data from the US Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) Known Exploited Vulnerability (KEV) catalogue, which provides users with information on vulnerabilities’ exploitation status, remediation recommendations, and prioritisation guidance. This information allows customers to filter alerts and focus on remediating the most impactful vulnerabilities.

* Threat Intelligence Services: With new tiered offerings, global organisations can now leverage Trellix Intelligence as a Service, a bespoke offering previously available to an exclusive set of government and intelligence agencies. The service offers a direct link to Trellix threat experts to gain customised threat intelligence from the Trellix Advanced Research Centre. Customers get threat efficacy reporting, inquiry service, executive briefings, and security assessments to optimise threat prevention and situational awareness, delivering a more actionable view of threat exposure.