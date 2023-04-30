Senior Full Stack Developer

Onsite role

Location: East Rand, Gauteng, South Africa

Salary: R [Phone Number Removed]; – R 840000.00 per annum negotiable CTC including benefits

Job Description

Leaders in the Logistics Supply chain sector are looking for skilled and experienced full stack Developer to join there dynamic team, will be maintaining an existing and working towards delivering a leading cloud-based Warehouse Management System product.

Key responsibilities and expectations of role

Support, maintain and provide solutions to a one-of-a-kind WMS using VB6, VB.net, ASP.net, Soap UI and Dotnet core.

Proficiency in MSSQL is a must.

Participate in the design, implementation, and maintenance of a world-class WMS with web applications and workflows using technologies such as Angular, Typescript, JavaScript, and C#.

Collaborate in a fast-paced team environment to understand, engineer, and deliver on business requirements.

Strike a balance along the dimensions of feasibility, stability, scalability, and time-to-market when delivering solutions.

Identify areas of technical improvement, recommend, and implement solutions.

Work with multiple agile development teams that include testers, developers, and DevOps.

Required Experience

At least 5 years of experience as a Full Stack Developer with a focus on Microsoft Technologies (C#, .NET Framework, ASP.NET, Web API).

Experience building front-end web applications using web technologies such as ASP.NET, Angular and/or React, RESTful Services, JSON and Micro-Services, SQL Server, HTML5, JavaScript, jQuery, CSS3 and SCSS.

Must have good UI development skills and basic UX design skills.

Solid understanding of MSSQL with proven experience with Data Modelling, Design, SQL Function, Stored Proc and other common MSSQL.

Understanding of the full scope of application development (authentication, integrating with APIs, build process, testing, validation, state management).

Knowledge of Server-Side Rendering vs. Client-Side Rendering.

High proficiency in object-oriented analysis and design patterns.

Source control, versioning, and branching concepts.

Highly Beneficial Skills

Experience working with Atlassian Suite

Communication & Ownership Skills

Provide prompt and accurate feedback to relevant stakeholders.

Establish standards or best practice for Front-End development approach and methodology.

Document and update knowledge base, driving a learning culture and equipping the broader team for success.

Communicate effectively with managers, developers, and other stakeholders

Qualifications

Relevant tertiary qualification in Software Development or certification in Web and/or Front-end skills.

