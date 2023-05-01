RPG Developer

May 1, 2023

The company has the following vacancy available: RPG Analyst developer within the Corporate Services division in Pretoria, Gauteng.

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Required to partake in the development of application code, by liaising with other developers via designing, and planning to satisfy the requirements of business users

  • Assist developers to ensure that code standards and the development process are adhered

  • Plan and implement solutions for effective development of a program to meet specifications and deadlines

  • Required to stay abreast of industry standards

  • Plan and execute Unit Testing, Systems Integration Testing, and archiving of test results

  • Partake in the development of System/Functional Documentation, operations manuals, systems processes, and technical designs. Is accountable for getting these documents done

  • Analyse, resolve difficult/complex system issues, by working with the end-users and other IT support staff

  • Writing of technical specifications according to functional requirements

  • Translate functional requirements into design specifications, according to the development standards in area of responsibility

  • Required to do standby on occasion

  • Required to do production support on occasion

  • Responsible for developing quality code according to technical specification

Qualifications and Skills

  • Matric / Grade 12

  • Relevant technical or business qualification – degree / diploma

  • Minimum 3-5 years IT experience

  • Knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle

  • Senior developer (3+ years RPG / ILE experience)

  • Embedded SQL

  • Experience using IBM Rational IDE

  • Fully free-form RPG using embedded SQL.

  • Proficient in SQL400

  • CLLE

  • Web Front-end technology (e.g., PHP/JS) experience (advantageous)

  • Experience with XML and JSON (advantageous)

  • Integration with 3rd party services via webservice. E.g., SOAP and RESTful API (advantageous)

  • Strong problem solving and analytical skills.

  • Sound RPG programming and solid technical skills.

  • Good communication and interpersonal skills.

  • Good documentation skills.

  • Ability to liaise with users at all levels.

The companyi has the following vacancy available: Business Analyst within the Corporate Services division in Pretoria, Gauteng.

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions

  • Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies

  • Staying up to date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems

  • Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings

  • Performing requirements analysis

  • Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts

  • Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management

  • Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports

  • Working closely with clients, technicians, and managerial staff

  • Providing leadership, training, coaching, and guidance to junior staff

  • Allocating resources and maintaining cost efficiency

  • Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements

  • Performing user acceptance testing

  • Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance

  • Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures

  • Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements

  • Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users

  • Managing competing resources and priorities

  • Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects

Qualifications and Skills

  • Matric / Grade 12

  • Degree/diploma in business or related field

  • A minimum of 5 years of experience in business analysis or a related field

  • Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills

  • The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions

  • Advanced technical skills

  • Excellent documentation skills

  • Fundamental analytical and conceptual thinking skills

  • Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations

  • A track record of following through on commitments

  • Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills

  • Experience leading and developing top-performing teams

  • Ability to work in a fast-paced team environment

  • Strong multitasking skills with the ability to prioritize tasks

  • Problem-solving skills with a keen eye for details

  • Exceptional time-management and organizational skills

  • Strong verbal as well as written communication skills

