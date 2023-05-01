RPG Developer

The company has the following vacancy available: RPG Analyst developer within the Corporate Services division in Pretoria, Gauteng.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Required to partake in the development of application code, by liaising with other developers via designing, and planning to satisfy the requirements of business users
- Assist developers to ensure that code standards and the development process are adhered
- Plan and implement solutions for effective development of a program to meet specifications and deadlines
- Required to stay abreast of industry standards
- Plan and execute Unit Testing, Systems Integration Testing, and archiving of test results
- Partake in the development of System/Functional Documentation, operations manuals, systems processes, and technical designs. Is accountable for getting these documents done
- Analyse, resolve difficult/complex system issues, by working with the end-users and other IT support staff
- Writing of technical specifications according to functional requirements
- Translate functional requirements into design specifications, according to the development standards in area of responsibility
- Required to do standby on occasion
- Required to do production support on occasion
- Responsible for developing quality code according to technical specification
Qualifications and Skills
- Matric / Grade 12
- Relevant technical or business qualification – degree / diploma
- Minimum 3-5 years IT experience
- Knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle
- Senior developer (3+ years RPG / ILE experience)
- Embedded SQL
- Experience using IBM Rational IDE
- Fully free-form RPG using embedded SQL.
- Proficient in SQL400
- CLLE
- Web Front-end technology (e.g., PHP/JS) experience (advantageous)
- Experience with XML and JSON (advantageous)
- Integration with 3rd party services via webservice. E.g., SOAP and RESTful API (advantageous)
- Strong problem solving and analytical skills.
- Sound RPG programming and solid technical skills.
- Good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Good documentation skills.
- Ability to liaise with users at all levels.
The companyi has the following vacancy available: Business Analyst within the Corporate Services division in Pretoria, Gauteng.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions
- Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies
- Staying up to date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems
- Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings
- Performing requirements analysis
- Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts
- Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management
- Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports
- Working closely with clients, technicians, and managerial staff
- Providing leadership, training, coaching, and guidance to junior staff
- Allocating resources and maintaining cost efficiency
- Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements
- Performing user acceptance testing
- Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance
- Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures
- Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements
- Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users
- Managing competing resources and priorities
- Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects
Qualifications and Skills
- Matric / Grade 12
- Degree/diploma in business or related field
- A minimum of 5 years of experience in business analysis or a related field
- Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills
- The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions
- Advanced technical skills
- Excellent documentation skills
- Fundamental analytical and conceptual thinking skills
- Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations
- A track record of following through on commitments
- Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills
- Experience leading and developing top-performing teams
- Ability to work in a fast-paced team environment
- Strong multitasking skills with the ability to prioritize tasks
- Problem-solving skills with a keen eye for details
- Exceptional time-management and organizational skills
- Strong verbal as well as written communication skills
