RPG Developer – Mpumalanga Emalahleni

The company has the following vacancy available: RPG Analyst developer within the Corporate Services division in Pretoria, Gauteng.

Responsibilities and Duties

Required to partake in the development of application code, by liaising with other developers via designing, and planning to satisfy the requirements of business users

Assist developers to ensure that code standards and the development process are adhered

Plan and implement solutions for effective development of a program to meet specifications and deadlines

Required to stay abreast of industry standards

Plan and execute Unit Testing, Systems Integration Testing, and archiving of test results

Partake in the development of System/Functional Documentation, operations manuals, systems processes, and technical designs. Is accountable for getting these documents done

Analyse, resolve difficult/complex system issues, by working with the end-users and other IT support staff

Writing of technical specifications according to functional requirements

Translate functional requirements into design specifications, according to the development standards in area of responsibility

Required to do standby on occasion

Required to do production support on occasion

Responsible for developing quality code according to technical specification

Qualifications and Skills

Matric / Grade 12

Relevant technical or business qualification – degree / diploma

Minimum 3-5 years IT experience

Knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle

Senior developer (3+ years RPG / ILE experience)

Embedded SQL

Experience using IBM Rational IDE

Fully free-form RPG using embedded SQL.

Proficient in SQL400

CLLE

Web Front-end technology (e.g., PHP/JS) experience (advantageous)

Experience with XML and JSON (advantageous)

Integration with 3rd party services via webservice. E.g., SOAP and RESTful API (advantageous)

Strong problem solving and analytical skills.

Sound RPG programming and solid technical skills.

Good communication and interpersonal skills.

Good documentation skills.

Ability to liaise with users at all levels.

The companyi has the following vacancy available: Business Analyst within the Corporate Services division in Pretoria, Gauteng.

Responsibilities and Duties

Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions

Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies

Staying up to date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems

Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings

Performing requirements analysis

Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts

Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management

Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports

Working closely with clients, technicians, and managerial staff

Providing leadership, training, coaching, and guidance to junior staff

Allocating resources and maintaining cost efficiency

Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements

Performing user acceptance testing

Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance

Updating, implementing, and maintaining procedures

Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements

Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users

Managing competing resources and priorities

Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects

Qualifications and Skills

Matric / Grade 12

Degree/diploma in business or related field

A minimum of 5 years of experience in business analysis or a related field

Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills

The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions

Advanced technical skills

Excellent documentation skills

Fundamental analytical and conceptual thinking skills

Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations

A track record of following through on commitments

Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills

Experience leading and developing top-performing teams

Ability to work in a fast-paced team environment

Strong multitasking skills with the ability to prioritize tasks

Problem-solving skills with a keen eye for details

Exceptional time-management and organizational skills

Strong verbal as well as written communication skills

