Agile Master (Hybrid) 2263_LM – Gauteng Pretoria

May 2, 2023

  • Become a servant leader in a feature teams, help guide the team and organisation on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices.

  • Provides key insights into the evolution of Scrum in Agile Teams to improve efficiencies at an organisational level.

  • Contributes value in relevant CoPs through active leadership.

  • Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.

  • Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working. This includes facilitating discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution.

  • Assesses the agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels.

  • Drive agile quality assessment.

Minimum Requirements:

  • IT / Business Degree

  • Certification as Scrum Master

  • At least 3-6 years’ experience in building and running Agile Feature Teams.

  • At least 4 years’ experience in the IT / Software DevOps industry is essential.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile Feature Teams
  • DevOps and DevOps processes
  • IT / Software DevOps industry

