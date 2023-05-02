Agile Master (Hybrid) 2263_LM

- Become a servant leader in a feature teams, help guide the team and organisation on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices.
- Provides key insights into the evolution of Scrum in Agile Teams to improve efficiencies at an organisational level.
- Contributes value in relevant CoPs through active leadership.
- Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.
- Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working. This includes facilitating discussion, decision making, and conflict resolution.
- Assesses the agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels.
- Drive agile quality assessment.
Minimum Requirements:
- IT / Business Degree
- Certification as Scrum Master
- At least 3-6 years’ experience in building and running Agile Feature Teams.
- At least 4 years’ experience in the IT / Software DevOps industry is essential.
Desired Skills:
- Agile Feature Teams
- DevOps and DevOps processes
- IT / Software DevOps industry