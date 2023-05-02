The BI Developer is responsible for end to end BI development, support, monitoring, analysis and maintenance within the BI and Data Warehouse environment/s, as well as general BI functions to assist the BI team in day-to-day operations and ad hoc tasks when required.
Coding and Scripting:
– SQL
– C#
– VB / .NET
– DAX
– MDX
– General BI. Development and Maintenance:
– ETL
– SSIS
– Stored Procedures
– Views
– SSRS
– SSAS
– Reports and Dashboards
– PowerBI
– Data Science and Machine Learning
– Semantic and Analytical layers
EDUCATION:
– Matric
– Degree or Diploma in IS / IT or related field
– MS certification advantageous
– MS BI certification advantageous EXPERIENCE:
– Minimum of 4 years overall in SQL development
– Minimum of 2 years in end-to-end BI tools
SKILLS/PHYSICAL COMPETENCIES:
– Strong data processing skills
– Strong data analysis skills
– Sound knowledge and experience in Microsoft Business Intelligence Tools
– Exceptional coding skills (SQL, C#, other)
– Advanced skills in Report and Dashboarding tool/s and techniques
– Knowledgeable in BI tools, techniques and methodologies
– Database management
Desired Skills:
- Business Intelligence
- SSAS
- SSRS
- Microsoft BI
- SQL Server Integration Services
- Data Warehousing
- Microsoft Power BI
- C#
- etl
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our well established client located in Johannesburg Region is currently in search of a BI Developer. They are currently actively interviewing for the suited candidate to join their dynamic and innovative team. If you have all the experience and qualifications Apply Today!