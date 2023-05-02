BI Developer

The BI Developer is responsible for end to end BI development, support, monitoring, analysis and maintenance within the BI and Data Warehouse environment/s, as well as general BI functions to assist the BI team in day-to-day operations and ad hoc tasks when required.

Coding and Scripting:

– SQL

– C#

– VB / .NET

– DAX

– MDX

– General BI. Development and Maintenance:

– ETL

– SSIS

– Stored Procedures

– Views

– SSRS

– SSAS

– Reports and Dashboards

– PowerBI

– Data Science and Machine Learning

– Semantic and Analytical layers

EDUCATION:

– Matric

– Degree or Diploma in IS / IT or related field

– MS certification advantageous

– MS BI certification advantageous EXPERIENCE:

– Minimum of 4 years overall in SQL development

– Minimum of 2 years in end-to-end BI tools

SKILLS/PHYSICAL COMPETENCIES:

– Strong data processing skills

– Strong data analysis skills

– Sound knowledge and experience in Microsoft Business Intelligence Tools

– Exceptional coding skills (SQL, C#, other)

– Advanced skills in Report and Dashboarding tool/s and techniques

– Knowledgeable in BI tools, techniques and methodologies

– Database management

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence

SSAS

SSRS

Microsoft BI

SQL Server Integration Services

Data Warehousing

Microsoft Power BI

C#

etl

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our well established client located in Johannesburg Region is currently in search of a BI Developer. They are currently actively interviewing for the suited candidate to join their dynamic and innovative team. If you have all the experience and qualifications Apply Today!

Learn more/Apply for this position