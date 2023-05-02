DevOps Engineer at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is a highly successful international company who is offering a remote or hybrid or office based role, you can choose. This client looks for high achievers who wish to work with the best on a global playing field.

Role Responsibilities:

Installing, maintaining and upgrading internal / external computer hardware and software systems.

Supporting the development team in releases and promotions from development through to production.

Checking / validating servers against documentation, before completing any installation, to guarantee the correct configuration and requirements.

Assisting in the identification and analysis of the internal / external client’s technical requirements.

Performing installation, configuration and upgrades to any supporting third-party software used in supporting products on internal servers, virtual machines, private and public cloud(s), and container platforms.

Producing / maintaining documentation on projects and research as assigned.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant Degree / Diploma in IT or Computer Science

Certification in AWS or Azure public cloud would be a benefit

Relevant Skills / Experience:

2+ years’ experience in the following

Unix / Linux knowledge

Fundamental computing knowledge (required).

Software development experience.

Exposure / experience with the following:

Agile development methodologies, including version control, release processes, and delivery pipelines (DevOps).

Coding and scripting languages, and version control systems.

Knowledge of programming / code reading and systems analysis procedures

Experience with Linux operating environment, networking/protocols, Cloud(s), and container technologies.

Work Location / Type:

Work from Home, in-office, or hybrid

Job ID:

