Information Security Analyst at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

We are seeking an Information Security Analyst to join our Information Security team and ensure that the tactical security measures for our infrastructure have the highest level of security.

With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.

TFG’s IT division provides innovative, strategic and cost-effective ICT solutions and professional services to TFG and its subsidiaries. Working for TFG means; working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer service.

The Key Performance Areas of this role will be as follows:

Information Security Operations including system health checks, maintenance tasks and PCI operational tasks.

Security Monitoring including, monitoring of security events, detect, triage & analysis, and report on potential security threats and incidents.

Incident Response including containment, eradication, and recovery activities in response to incidents and threats

Ensuring all incident and service request resolution within agreed Business SLA with prompt communication

Endpoint Protection management including system health checks, monitoring, and incident response pertaining to antimalware and endpoint threats

Email security including email threat protection.

All operational reporting in relation to above, including the updating of playbooks, procedures, templates, and other operational documentation

Plays a key role in implementation and operationalization of any new Security Solutions and technologies

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business or related field, or equivalent combination of education/experience.

One or more certifications in: SSCP, Security+, CHFI, CEH or similar industry standard certifications.

Experience – 3-6 years in IT related roles; Security and Technical Services experience required.

Familiarity with system monitoring, assessment, and reporting tools (ArcSight, IBM QRadar, Splunk, Sentinel, Exabeam, SIEMonster, AlientVault etc.)

Proficiency in network security and monitoring tools.

Experience with common information technologies (Windows, VMware, and Cisco as well as some UNIX, Linux).

Ability to work in independent environments under aggressive timelines.

Ability to develop and maintain working relationships in a global environment.

Excellent analytical and problem- solving skills

Outstanding written skills for preparing reports and briefings.

Escalates potential risk and internal control weaknesses to management.

Experience with Vulnerability and Malware Analysis (threat and attack analysis).

Experience with security tools (WAF, Proxy, DNS, IDS, firewalls, anti-virus, data loss prevention, etc.).

Knowledge of Cloud Security Operations (SaaS, PaaS, IaaS), Mobile Architecture, Network and Application Security and/or Data Protection

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

