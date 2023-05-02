IT Infrastructure Manager at Ntice Search – Western Cape Citrusdal

Our Client, an integrated producer, packer, and marketer within the Food Production industry based in the Citrusdal Valley, Western Cape, has an opportunity for a dynamic individual as IT Infrastructure Manager, to join their passionate, agile and efficient cross-functional team with high regard to leadership, empowerment and trust.

Duties and Responsibilities:

This position fills the role as leader and driver of disciplines beneath with regards to: 1. Strategy, 2. Action Plan, 3. Procedures and Protocols, 4. Evaluation and Dashboard Reporting, 5. Cost Management, 6. Business Intelligence, and 7. Company Culture to pursue international best practice on all operational units.

Managed the IT operations budget for all hardware, software, and IT staffing requirements.

Manage and support the entire IT enterprise, including head office, remote production offices, packhouse, and remote sales offices.

Define, create, and manage an IT help-desk ticketing program

Implement and manage all IT processes and procedures

Practice network asset management, including maintenance of network component inventory, life cycle management and related documentation.

Manage and establish priorities for maintenance, design, development, and analysis of entire infrastructure systems inclusive of databases, LANs, WANs, internet, security and wireless implementations.

Direct and administer conditional network analysts plus technicians to provide leadership and direction.

Negotiate with outsourcers, vendors and contractors for infrastructure-specific products and services secure.

Perform feasibility studies for different upgrade projects, conversions and improvements.

Minimum Requirements:

Education and Experience:

Applicable Information Technology qualification, with continuous learning attitude

5 years extensive experience required in service provider networks with experience managing teams.

Complex deployment projects within budget and on specific timelines.

2 years successful leadership of an infrastructure team.

Excellent knowledge of current protocols and standards, including Microsoft 365, Microsoft Intune, Azure, AWS, Active Directory, Group Policies, Core Switching/Routing, SSL/IPsec, SAN, Virtualization, Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery, Systems Audit, Cyber Security Management.

Strong interpersonal, leadership and communication skills, with emphasis on EQ and influence

Willingness and ability to work and prosper within a team environment

Self-motivated, driven, resilient and humble

Salary negotiable depending on experience

Desired Skills:

LAN

WAN

Design

