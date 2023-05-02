IT Infrastructure Manager at Ntice Search – Western Cape Citrusdal

May 2, 2023

Our Client, an integrated producer, packer, and marketer within the Food Production industry based in the Citrusdal Valley, Western Cape, has an opportunity for a dynamic individual as IT Infrastructure Manager, to join their passionate, agile and efficient cross-functional team with high regard to leadership, empowerment and trust.

Duties and Responsibilities:

This position fills the role as leader and driver of disciplines beneath with regards to: 1. Strategy, 2. Action Plan, 3. Procedures and Protocols, 4. Evaluation and Dashboard Reporting, 5. Cost Management, 6. Business Intelligence, and 7. Company Culture to pursue international best practice on all operational units.

  • Managed the IT operations budget for all hardware, software, and IT staffing requirements.
  • Manage and support the entire IT enterprise, including head office, remote production offices, packhouse, and remote sales offices.
  • Define, create, and manage an IT help-desk ticketing program
  • Implement and manage all IT processes and procedures
  • Practice network asset management, including maintenance of network component inventory, life cycle management and related documentation.
  • Manage and establish priorities for maintenance, design, development, and analysis of entire infrastructure systems inclusive of databases, LANs, WANs, internet, security and wireless implementations.
  • Direct and administer conditional network analysts plus technicians to provide leadership and direction.
  • Negotiate with outsourcers, vendors and contractors for infrastructure-specific products and services secure.
  • Perform feasibility studies for different upgrade projects, conversions and improvements.

Minimum Requirements:

Education and Experience:

  • Applicable Information Technology qualification, with continuous learning attitude
  • 5 years extensive experience required in service provider networks with experience managing teams.
  • Complex deployment projects within budget and on specific timelines.
  • 2 years successful leadership of an infrastructure team.
  • Excellent knowledge of current protocols and standards, including Microsoft 365, Microsoft Intune, Azure, AWS, Active Directory, Group Policies, Core Switching/Routing, SSL/IPsec, SAN, Virtualization, Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery, Systems Audit, Cyber Security Management.
  • Strong interpersonal, leadership and communication skills, with emphasis on EQ and influence
  • Willingness and ability to work and prosper within a team environment
  • Self-motivated, driven, resilient and humble

Salary negotiable depending on experience

Desired Skills:

  • LAN
  • WAN
  • Design

