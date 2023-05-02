IT Infrastructure Manager at Ntice Search

Our Client, an integrated producer, packer, and marketer within the Food Production industry based in the Citrusdal Valley, Western Cape, has an opportunity for a dynamic individual as IT Infrastructure Manager, to join their passionate, agile and efficient cross-functional team with high regard to leadership, empowerment and trust.
Duties and Responsibilities:
This position fills the role as leader and driver of disciplines beneath with regards to: 1. Strategy, 2. Action Plan, 3. Procedures and Protocols, 4. Evaluation and Dashboard Reporting, 5. Cost Management, 6. Business Intelligence, and 7. Company Culture to pursue international best practice on all operational units.
- Managed the IT operations budget for all hardware, software, and IT staffing requirements.
- Manage and support the entire IT enterprise, including head office, remote production offices, packhouse, and remote sales offices.
- Define, create, and manage an IT help-desk ticketing program
- Implement and manage all IT processes and procedures
- Practice network asset management, including maintenance of network component inventory, life cycle management and related documentation.
- Manage and establish priorities for maintenance, design, development, and analysis of entire infrastructure systems inclusive of databases, LANs, WANs, internet, security and wireless implementations.
- Direct and administer conditional network analysts plus technicians to provide leadership and direction.
- Negotiate with outsourcers, vendors and contractors for infrastructure-specific products and services secure.
- Perform feasibility studies for different upgrade projects, conversions and improvements.
Minimum Requirements:
Education and Experience:
- Applicable Information Technology qualification, with continuous learning attitude
- 5 years extensive experience required in service provider networks with experience managing teams.
- Complex deployment projects within budget and on specific timelines.
- 2 years successful leadership of an infrastructure team.
- Excellent knowledge of current protocols and standards, including Microsoft 365, Microsoft Intune, Azure, AWS, Active Directory, Group Policies, Core Switching/Routing, SSL/IPsec, SAN, Virtualization, Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery, Systems Audit, Cyber Security Management.
- Strong interpersonal, leadership and communication skills, with emphasis on EQ and influence
- Willingness and ability to work and prosper within a team environment
- Self-motivated, driven, resilient and humble
Salary negotiable depending on experience
Desired Skills:
- LAN
- WAN
- Design