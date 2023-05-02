Junior – Mid Level Project Manager (12-Month Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

SUPPORT the business strategy and objectives while ensuring overall successful delivery of projects as the next Junior – Mid Level Project Manager sought by a Specialist Consultancy to fill a 12-Month Contract role. You will drive project delivery in order to support the business in building a sustainable, diversified and expandable systems structure to meet current and future customer and market demands. Thereby, contribute to the future-oriented business development efforts of the company as well as to create value for customers. You will require a National Diploma (NQF Level 6) in Project Management or PMP/Prince 2 or equivalent with 2-4 years of specialist experience in a relevant project function. You must also have managed a projects through the complete PM lifecycle.

DUTIES:

Ensure that systems, procedures, and methodologies are in place to support outstanding project delivery.

Develop a deep understanding of projects to gain insights into the scope of delivery.

Take accountability for project timelines, scope, cashflow, and risk management.

Manage the project delivery performance; the meeting of internal and external client expectations; and driving future demand.

Analyse third party as well as internal processes and create strategies for project delivery optimization.

Take ownership of the delivery of the agreed priorities for the project.

Implement and maintain the effective delivery frameworks internally and with the outsourced IT service partner.

Manage the Delivery through the Software Lifecycle (SDLC) including client implementation of the change.

Track project and BAU delivery.

Provide professional project updates to customers and internal company stakeholders about project delivery.

Recommend methods of improvement and implement actions to enhance project delivery.

Escalate project risks and issues to Management.

Manage requests through the backlog and delivery pipeline.

Take responsibility for a strong delivery relationship with the company’s outsourced IT service partners.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Minimum National Diploma (NQF Level 6) in Project Management or PMP/Prince 2 or equivalent qualification.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 2-4 years of specialist experience in a relevant project function.

Managed projects through the complete Project Management lifecycle.

ATTRIBUTES:

High level of results orientation.

Strong analytical and systems thinking.

Attention to detail.

Proactive and facts-drive decision making.

Stakeholder Management.

Proactive problem-solving approach.

Ability to work in a dynamic environment and prioritize under time constraints.

High commitment to delivery of excellent quality outcomes.

