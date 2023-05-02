Junior Project Manager – Gauteng Lone Hill

Possible Contract position with a definite view to Permanent
- Mechanical / Chemical / Electrical Diploma essential
- A minimum of 3 years of industry experience with project engineering or management experience in an engineering environment working for a contractor executing EPC projects.
- Experience in the water treatment solutions industry would be a definite advantage
The successful candidate must demonstrate a well-rounded knowledge of the principles of Project Management and must be conversant and demonstrate an in depth knowledge of the 9 knowledge areas as defined by the PMI. Practical applications of the principles of Project Management must be demonstrated.
Preference will be given to candidates with experience in water related projects.
KPI’s are as follows :
- Project Integration management
- Scope management
- Time Management
- Cost Management
- Quality Management
- HR Management
- Communication Management
- Project Risk Management
- Procurement Management
Desired Skills:
- water treatment
- project management
- project engineer
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma