Junior Project Manager – Gauteng Lone Hill

Possible Contract position with a definite view to Permanent

Mechanical / Chemical / Electrical Diploma essential

A minimum of 3 years of industry experience with project engineering or management experience in an engineering environment working for a contractor executing EPC projects.

Experience in the water treatment solutions industry would be a definite advantage

The successful candidate must demonstrate a well-rounded knowledge of the principles of Project Management and must be conversant and demonstrate an in depth knowledge of the 9 knowledge areas as defined by the PMI. Practical applications of the principles of Project Management must be demonstrated.

Preference will be given to candidates with experience in water related projects.

KPI’s are as follows :

Project Integration management

Scope management

Time Management

Cost Management

Quality Management

HR Management

Communication Management

Project Risk Management

Procurement Management

Desired Skills:

water treatment

project management

project engineer

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

