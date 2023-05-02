Junior Project Manager(12 Months)

The main purpose of this position is to manage projects within the Currency Project Management Office (CPMO) by leading, planning, organising and controlling resources in accordance with the Company approved project management methodology, and to deliver the project scope and objectives according to the specifications, on time and within budget.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Define the project scope and work breakdown structure in collaboration with key stakeholders to ensure a common understanding of deliverables and the approach.

Produce project management plans to ensure that they are comprehensive (i.e. they include scope, quality, risks, time, cost, HR, procurement, integration, and communication) and to confirm that these knowledge areas are regularly updated and maintained.

Ensure that all project documentation, deliverables and reports are timeously produced, approved and maintained.

Identify and manage project risks, constraints and changes; ensuring that the project plans are well managed and approved.

Establish and manage relationships with all stakeholders, role players and service providers to ensure commitment to a common goal.

Establish and effectively manage a project team; clearly defining roles and responsibilities for the delivery of project outputs.

Direct and coordinate activities of project team members to ensure the project progresses according to the approved schedule, producing the expected deliverables, within budget and according to specification and quality standards.

Provide leadership and motivation to project team members throughout the project life cycle.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce or an equivalent qualification (at NQF7 level);

solid knowledge of the project management discipline; and

a minimum of two to five years’ experience in project management.

The following will be an added advantage:

a relevant project management certification.

Desired Skills:

• quality assurance knowledge

• project planning knowledge

compliance knowledge

