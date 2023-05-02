.Net Software Developer (Full Stack) – Centurion (Hybrid Work from Home model)

Skills and Competencies
Demonstrated success in being a team player on projects.
Good relationship management skills and able to work under pressure.
Innovative thinker.
Identify opportunities for improvement in business operations and processes.
Understands and supplies solutions to mitigate process or system-based gaps.
Plan and execute on tasks assigned
Support and train clients to use the system and any products.
Monitor the system and resolve issues.
Minimum Requirements:
- B.Com or B.Sc degree in Information Technology or computer Science or equivalent) • A minimum of 4 years of experience in a .Net Development role or similar
- Minimum 4 years’ experience with Microsoft technologies in development projects (C#, ASP.Net, ASP.NET Core, MVC, SQL)
- Angular 6+ knowledge beneficial
- Html
- CSS
- TypeScript
- XML
- JavaScript
- T-SQL
- Back-end & frontend web development
- Microsoft certification beneficial
Primary Duties & Responsibilities
- Development, testing and support of front-end systems
- Development, testing and support of back-end systems
- Development, testing and support of Windows services
- Development, testing and support of Integration services (SOAP Services & API’s)
- SQL development
- Documentation of technical requirements and designs
- Talking to users (requirements gathering)
- Liaising with other developers and stakeholders
- Implementing new systems / undertaking system deployments
Desired Skills:
- BSc Information Technology
- BCom Information Sciences
- ASP.Net