Principal Enterprise Email Archive Systems Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town

Principal Enterprise Email Archive Systems Administrator role – 6 Months Contract.

Qualifications Required

National Diploma/Degree or relevant technical certification (MCSE Messaging) with 5 years’ experience in an ITIL environment.

Experience Required



– 8+ Years’ Microsoft Exchange back-end Experience

– Experience in architecting/designing of highly available email archive solutions

– Extensive working knowledge of PowerShell & TCP/IP and firewall rules for publishing via OWA

– Recommended: Knowledge of MS Active Directory; SAN technologies and TCP/IP Networking & Firewall Rules; SIP, ISDN & PRI

Core Skills

– Relevant Electronic Faxing Systems Engineer certification with a focus on Microsoft Exchange Messaging Services and faxing into and from SAP ERP System. Experience in managing an On-Premise Enterprise Electronic. system implementation

Desired Skills:

Network Infrastructure

ERP

SAP

Exchange Server

