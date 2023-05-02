Principal Enterprise Email Archive Systems Administrator role – 6 Months Contract.
Qualifications Required
National Diploma/Degree or relevant technical certification (MCSE Messaging) with 5 years’ experience in an ITIL environment.
Experience Required
– 8+ Years’ Microsoft Exchange back-end Experience
– Experience in architecting/designing of highly available email archive solutions
– Extensive working knowledge of PowerShell & TCP/IP and firewall rules for publishing via OWA
– Recommended: Knowledge of MS Active Directory; SAN technologies and TCP/IP Networking & Firewall Rules; SIP, ISDN & PRI
Core Skills
– Relevant Electronic Faxing Systems Engineer certification with a focus on Microsoft Exchange Messaging Services and faxing into and from SAP ERP System. Experience in managing an On-Premise Enterprise Electronic. system implementation
Desired Skills:
- Network Infrastructure
- ERP
- SAP
- Exchange Server