Programme Administrator (3-year contract) – Gauteng Pretoria

The main purpose of this position is to provide programme and project administrative services to ensure the smooth running of projects within the Currency Management Department of the Company.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Assist with compiling and maintaining mandatory programme/ project documentation (e.g. information relating to the project charter, business case, project plan, and change request) to ensure project compliance in terms of Strategic Programme Management Office (SPMO) standards and procedures.

Collate and manage programme/ project information and reports to ensure that relevant stakeholders are adequately informed of the programme/ project status.

Liaise with various stakeholders (internal and external) throughout the project life cycle to maintain effective communication on all matters relating to the project.

Update and maintain the integrated programme/ project schedule, highlighting deviations to ensure that project timelines are adhered to, and allowing for planning adjustments.

Maintain a programme/project repository to ensure that project information is accessible to all stakeholders and available for audit purposes.

Schedule meetings, consolidate information for meetings, maintain and disseminate minutes, and ensure that actions are followed up as per the minutes.

Record, update and maintain lessons learnt, risks, issues and action logs to allow the management of project risks by the project manager.

Contain and follow up on project activities in the absence of the programme/ project manager to ensure continuity.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

a Higher Certificate (NQF 5) in Project Management or equivalent;

a minimum of eight years’ experience in a project environment; and

solid knowledge of the project management discipline with an emphasis on project administration.

Programme administration experience is required.

Desired Skills:

• analysing and problem-solving

• verbal and written communication

project administration

