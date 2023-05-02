Projects Systems (PS & IM) Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg

The role is PS and IM specific, where the incumbent will maintain the SAP PS System to ensure business continuity and data integrity. The role ensures that the capital governance process is followed in terms of project approvals and change management before any changes are affected in the system with availability control at the centre.
Day-to-day key activities would include:
Master data management update in SAP
- Capital er data management update in SAP
master-data management and updates.
- Maintain a document management system.
- The link between other modules such as FI, CO
- Investigate and maintain system queries.
- Super User access to serve as full-time support.
Project creation in SAP
- Create new projects.
- Create work breakdown structures.
- Upload Cost Estimate against WBS’s
Financial Data update in SAP
- Capture Change of Scope
- Capture Variation of scope
- Capture Budget Transfer
- Capture Project closures.
- Set and maintain settlement rules.
- Maintain registers and templates.
- Maintain system reports.
- System governance and compliance
- Month End Closure
- Partial / Full capitalizations
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Financial Data updates in SAP
- Project Creation in SAP
- Master data management update in SAP
- SAP IM and PS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Business Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric