Projects Systems (PS & IM) Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg

The role is PS and IM specific, where the incumbent will maintain the SAP PS System to ensure business continuity and data integrity. The role ensures that the capital governance process is followed in terms of project approvals and change management before any changes are affected in the system with availability control at the centre.

Day-to-day key activities would include:

Master data management update in SAP

Capital er data management update in SAP

master-data management and updates.

master-data management and updates. Maintain a document management system.

The link between other modules such as FI, CO

Investigate and maintain system queries.

Super User access to serve as full-time support.

Project creation in SAP

Create new projects.

Create work breakdown structures.

Upload Cost Estimate against WBS’s

Financial Data update in SAP

Capture Change of Scope

Capture Variation of scope

Capture Budget Transfer

Capture Project closures.

Set and maintain settlement rules.

Maintain registers and templates.

Maintain system reports.

System governance and compliance

Month End Closure

Partial / Full capitalizations

Desired Skills:

SAP

Financial Data updates in SAP

Project Creation in SAP

Master data management update in SAP

SAP IM and PS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

