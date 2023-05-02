revenue data analyst

Design, develop and implement data architecture models for the effective and efficient collection ofheterogenous data.

Lead in the identification, evaluation and recommendation of software tools for theExtraction, Transformation and Load of data activities.

Perform data mining and data auditing of datastored in the Enterprise Data Warehouse. Collate and analyse data from data sources (applications andsystems) to meet the needs of users and business.

Maintain the integrity of the Enterprise DataWarehouse and ensure the quality of the data. Develop and implement standards for data integrity andnormalisation.

Develop documents in support of the data analysis function, e.g. data models, datavisualisation, data architecture, data standards, and procedures.

Facilitate, perform and support UserAcceptance Testing of new Enterprise Data Warehouse features.

Acquire data from primary orsecondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems. Commission and decommission datasets.

Manage and design data sets to support the reporting environment including data sources,security, and metadata.

Together with the Database Administrator, evaluate and implement changesand updates to data services, e.g. Microsoft Integration services.

Perform analysis of data, under thediscipline of data analytics, e.g. Descriptive analytics (past), Diagnostic analytics (why), Predictiveanalytics (future), and Prescriptive analytics (inform).

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Office Package

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Water Collection, Treatment & Supply

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

JOB REQUIREMENTSEssential qualifications and experience:

– Grade 12 (NQF 4)

– Information Technology/ Software development/ System Analysis/ Data Analysis relatedqualification (NQF 6).

– Extensive knowledge of the system development life cycle; object orientated programming;database design and maintenance.

– Technical expertise regarding data models, database design development, data mining andsegmentation techniques.

– 2 Years working experience in Databases, Transact-SQL.

– Advanced knowledge of the following systems: Microsoft SQL Server, Microsoft WindowsServer, Visual Studio or similar (C# / C++ / VB), Advance Microsoft Excel plus RProgramming/Power BI/SAS or similar tools.

– Sound knowledge of the Microsoft Office Packages.

Learn more/Apply for this position