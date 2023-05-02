revenue data analyst

- Design, develop and implement data architecture models for the effective and efficient collection ofheterogenous data.
- Lead in the identification, evaluation and recommendation of software tools for theExtraction, Transformation and Load of data activities.
- Perform data mining and data auditing of datastored in the Enterprise Data Warehouse. Collate and analyse data from data sources (applications andsystems) to meet the needs of users and business.
- Maintain the integrity of the Enterprise DataWarehouse and ensure the quality of the data. Develop and implement standards for data integrity andnormalisation.
- Develop documents in support of the data analysis function, e.g. data models, datavisualisation, data architecture, data standards, and procedures.
- Facilitate, perform and support UserAcceptance Testing of new Enterprise Data Warehouse features.
- Acquire data from primary orsecondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems. Commission and decommission datasets.
- Manage and design data sets to support the reporting environment including data sources,security, and metadata.
- Together with the Database Administrator, evaluate and implement changesand updates to data services, e.g. Microsoft Integration services.
- Perform analysis of data, under thediscipline of data analytics, e.g. Descriptive analytics (past), Diagnostic analytics (why), Predictiveanalytics (future), and Prescriptive analytics (inform).
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Office Package
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Water Collection, Treatment & Supply
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
JOB REQUIREMENTSEssential qualifications and experience:
– Grade 12 (NQF 4)
– Information Technology/ Software development/ System Analysis/ Data Analysis relatedqualification (NQF 6).
– Extensive knowledge of the system development life cycle; object orientated programming;database design and maintenance.
– Technical expertise regarding data models, database design development, data mining andsegmentation techniques.
– 2 Years working experience in Databases, Transact-SQL.
– Advanced knowledge of the following systems: Microsoft SQL Server, Microsoft WindowsServer, Visual Studio or similar (C# / C++ / VB), Advance Microsoft Excel plus RProgramming/Power BI/SAS or similar tools.
– Sound knowledge of the Microsoft Office Packages.