SAP Project Manager

Our Client in the Banking Industry is looking for an experienced SAP Project Manager

Responsibilities

They are responsible for the successful delivery of a project in terms of:

scope

deliverables

timeline

budget

client satisfaction

employee satisfaction.

Skills Required

The skills of the Project Manger are:

Good project planning skills,

Understanding of the complexities involved in the implementation of an integrated application,

Good communication skills and

People management skills.

Team builder, motivator, and coach.

Must be able to resolve conflicts,

Take appropriate decisions at the right time and

Substantiate the proposed solution to the client.

Taskmaster when it comes to the delivery of the project.

Managing issues that arise

Experience Required

Prior experience in SAP implementation or SAP Project Management is desirable.

The personal characteristics of a Project Manager reflect their capabilities in managing the project as individual resources:

A well-balanced and tolerant nature

Ability both to lead and work in teams

Ability to cope with stress

Capacity for enthusiasm and dedication

Ability to make decisions and assertiveness

Management and policy-oriented thinking

A systematic approach and way of working

A good understanding and empathy towards human nature

Ability to deal with conflict and develop relationships

The Professional Skills of a Project Manager should be based on an all-round, global knowledge:

SAP Product awareness and the architecture

Managerial and economic aspects

Information technology basics

General project management

Leadership techniques

Planning and control techniques

Good Presentation and Communication skills

Project Planning and Detailed work plan development skills

Desired Skills:

SAP

Project manager

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

