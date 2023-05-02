SAP Project Manager

May 2, 2023

Our Client in the Banking Industry is looking for an experienced SAP Project Manager

Responsibilities

They are responsible for the successful delivery of a project in terms of:

  • scope
  • deliverables
  • timeline
  • budget
  • client satisfaction
  • employee satisfaction.

Skills Required

The skills of the Project Manger are:

  • Good project planning skills,
  • Understanding of the complexities involved in the implementation of an integrated application,
  • Good communication skills and
  • People management skills.
  • Team builder, motivator, and coach.
  • Must be able to resolve conflicts,
  • Take appropriate decisions at the right time and
  • Substantiate the proposed solution to the client.
  • Taskmaster when it comes to the delivery of the project.
  • Managing issues that arise

Experience Required

  • Prior experience in SAP implementation or SAP Project Management is desirable.

The personal characteristics of a Project Manager reflect their capabilities in managing the project as individual resources:

  • A well-balanced and tolerant nature
  • Ability both to lead and work in teams
  • Ability to cope with stress
  • Capacity for enthusiasm and dedication
  • Ability to make decisions and assertiveness
  • Management and policy-oriented thinking
  • A systematic approach and way of working
  • A good understanding and empathy towards human nature
  • Ability to deal with conflict and develop relationships

The Professional Skills of a Project Manager should be based on an all-round, global knowledge:

  • SAP Product awareness and the architecture
  • Managerial and economic aspects
  • Information technology basics
  • General project management
  • Leadership techniques
  • Planning and control techniques
  • Good Presentation and Communication skills
  • Project Planning and Detailed work plan development skills

Apply Now if your are interested

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • Project manager

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position