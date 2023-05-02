Our Client in the Banking Industry is looking for an experienced SAP Project Manager
Responsibilities
They are responsible for the successful delivery of a project in terms of:
- scope
- deliverables
- timeline
- budget
- client satisfaction
- employee satisfaction.
Skills Required
The skills of the Project Manger are:
- Good project planning skills,
- Understanding of the complexities involved in the implementation of an integrated application,
- Good communication skills and
- People management skills.
- Team builder, motivator, and coach.
- Must be able to resolve conflicts,
- Take appropriate decisions at the right time and
- Substantiate the proposed solution to the client.
- Taskmaster when it comes to the delivery of the project.
- Managing issues that arise
Experience Required
- Prior experience in SAP implementation or SAP Project Management is desirable.
The personal characteristics of a Project Manager reflect their capabilities in managing the project as individual resources:
- A well-balanced and tolerant nature
- Ability both to lead and work in teams
- Ability to cope with stress
- Capacity for enthusiasm and dedication
- Ability to make decisions and assertiveness
- Management and policy-oriented thinking
- A systematic approach and way of working
- A good understanding and empathy towards human nature
- Ability to deal with conflict and develop relationships
The Professional Skills of a Project Manager should be based on an all-round, global knowledge:
- SAP Product awareness and the architecture
- Managerial and economic aspects
- Information technology basics
- General project management
- Leadership techniques
- Planning and control techniques
- Good Presentation and Communication skills
- Project Planning and Detailed work plan development skills
Apply Now if your are interested
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- Project manager
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years