Senior Business Intelligence Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

We are presently sourcing for a Senior Business Intelligence Analyst for a contract based role – 6 Month contract open to renewal. The role is focused on IoT Data.

The senior business intelligence specialist has an end-to-end ownership responsibility for the development, implementation, and management of business intelligence solutions related to the Internet of Things (IoT) platform, while leveraging the IoT platform by transforming raw data into actionable information through functional reporting, analytics, and interactive dashboards.

The primary purpose of this role is to empower data-driven decision-making, provide valuable insights into business operational performance, and identify areas for growth and improvement across various business functions, while this role drives enhanced business performance and competitiveness, promoting a data-driven culture within the organisation.

If you are interested, please read below and apply.

Responsibilities:

Data Analytics and Reporting: Developing and implementing advanced data analytics techniques to derive insights, trends, and patterns from the SSOT, supporting data-driven decision-making across various business functions.

Business Intelligence Solutions: Designing and deploying business intelligence tools, such as dashboards and reports, that visualize and communicate insights and findings to stakeholders.

Data Governance: Collaborating with cross-functional teams to establish and enforce data governance policies and procedures, ensuring data quality, security, and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Collaboration and Support: Working closely with various business units to understand their data requirements, providing expert guidance and support in data analysis, interpretation, and visualisation.

Continuous Improvement: Identifying opportunities for process improvements and system enhancements driven by data intelligence and recommending and implementing such improvements.

Knowledge Sharing and Training: Mentoring and training junior team members and stakeholders in advanced data analytics techniques, tools, and best practices, fostering a data-driven culture within the organisation.

Thought Leader – Trusted and respected as a thought leader and change agent who can influence and persuade business and TowerCo Leadership Team. Including people management, team effectiveness, people development, employee engagement.

Supplier /Contract Management – Develop governance structures to monitor, evaluate and manage supplier, contractors, and 3rd party’s performance (SLA/KPI) against their contracted scope of work and benchmark best practice.

Requirements:

Possessing a 3-year related qualification, such as a diploma or bachelor’s degree, would be advantageous (preference for a BSC degree).

Strong analytical capabilities to effectively analyse and interpret IoT data, uncovering valuable insights and trends.

Proficiency in data manipulation, analysis, and visualisation tools, such as SQL, Python, R, Tableau, or Power BI.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to convey complex data-driven insights to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Solid problem-solving abilities to identify and address challenges related to IoT data analytics and business intelligence.

The capacity to adapt to new technologies, industry trends, and evolving business requirements in the field of data analytics.

Experience working with large datasets, data lakes, and ETL processes.

Familiarity with advanced statistical and machine learning techniques.

Knowledge of data governance and data quality principles and practices.

Proven track record in implementing and managing data analytics and business intelligence solutions in a tower company or similar industry.

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

Learn more/Apply for this position