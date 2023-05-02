Senior Specialist Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Senior Specialist Developer

looking for a highly skilled, suitably experienced and results-driven Software Developer specializing in Microsoft DotNet Technology with particular emphasis on C#. The candidate must be able to work independently, demonstrate the ability to conceptualize ideas and have previously implemented a full stack system that is both stable and scalable.

Job Purpose To provide expertise, advice and support in practice formulation and associated best practice improvement tactics by planning, and carrying out programmes of applications development work, on time, and quality targets and in accordance with appropriate standards, in order to enable tactical translation and operational implementation. To assist with detecting application issues, analyse software, and implement software solutions within standards.

Education and Experience Minimum Qualification & Experience

Required Bachelor’s Degree / Advanced Diploma (NQF 7) Information Technology AND 8-10 years’ experience in a Software Development environment, of which 3-4 years ideally at junior management level.

OR Senior Certificate (NQF 4) AND Relevant IT Qualification / Certification (SEE BELOW), AND 8-10 years’ experience in a software Development environment AND Min Functional requirements as specified.

– Microsoft Certified Solution Developer with skills in C# and large volume data processing applications. Experience with SQL Server Integration Services an advantage.

– Extensive experience with large volume data processing applications.

– Extensive experience with Service Orientated Architecture.

– Experience with containerisation and micro services technologies and architectures.

– Extensive experience with cross platform and multi database technology data processing, including Microsoft SQL Server and DB2.

– Experience with NoSQL technology databases.

ALTERNATIVE # Senior Certificate (NQF 4) AND 15 years’ experience in Software and Development Environment. Minimum Functional Requirements

– IBM Integration Bus (IIB) or IBM APP Connect or

– B2B Integrator or Business Process Management (BPM)

– JAVA or Microsoft .net Job Outputs:

Process

– Analyse and make recommendations about improvements to specialist systems, procedures and associated area’s practice.

– Contribute to the optimum utilisation of org. resources, advising on effective planning and development of area of specialisation resource plans.

– Develop a single practice area in alignment with operational activity and procedural frameworks and ensure tactical implementation.

– Draw on own technical or professional expertise, knowledge & experience to identify & recommend tactical solutions to defined problems in practices.

– Integrate business information, compare, analyse & produce reports to identify trends, discrepancies & inconsistencies for decision making purposes.

– Optimise goal achievement through tactical strategy implementation and optimisation of practises, processes & systems across an internal value chain.

– Plan for value-added, continuous practice & system improvements to deliver on objectives to enhance tactical implementation and excellence.

– Proactively identify interconnected problems, determine its impact and use to develop best fit alternatives; best practice implementation solutions.

– Translate top down policy in relation to own practice area and communicate impact to relevant stakeholders.

– Recommend changes to optimise processes, systems, practice area and associated procedures and execute the implementation of change and innovation.

– Ensure that quality assurance systems, processes and measures are carried out in accordance with the organization’s standards, methods and procedures.

– Ensure all work is documented using the selected standards, methods and tools, including prototyping tools where appropriate.

– Develop and monitor procedures to ensure that new systems developments are compatible with the organization’s existing systems, infrastructure and strategic plans.

– Provide advice, maintain and implement the organization’s systems development standards, methods and procedures.

– Assess software packages on their ability to meet all or parts of specified requirements and advise business owners and management on their technical suitability.

– Monitoring and reporting on the progress of system changes and enhancements, taking action to deal with exceptions, problems and unforeseen events in a timely manner.

– Work with Business Solutions to define a costed & prioritised programme of systems development that supports the organization’s objectives and strategic plans, and communicate information about the agreed programme to Applications Development teams.

– Ensure that quality assurance systems, processes and measures are carried out in accordance with the organization’s standards, methods and procedures.

– Ensure all work is documented using the selected standards, methods and tools, including prototyping tools where appropriate.

– Participate in policymaking and overall management of IS within the organization.

– Develop and monitor procedures to ensure that new systems developments are compatible with the organization’s existing systems, infrastructure and strategic plans.

– Ensure that development projects are carried out in accordance with the organization’s agreed standards, methods and procedures.

– Provide advice, maintain and implement the organization’s systems development standards, methods and procedures.

– Assess software packages on their ability to meet all or parts of specified requirements and advise business owners and management on their technical suitability.

– Oversee and establish the operation of systems and procedures for monitoring and reporting on the progress of systems development projects, taking action to deal with exceptions, problems and unforeseen events in a timely manner.

Governance

– Develop and/or align governance and compliance policies for own practice area to identify and manage risk exposure liability.

People

– Integrate new knowledge and transfer skills attained through formal and informal learning opportunities in the execution of your job.

– Provide specialist know-how, support, advice and practice thought leadership in area of expertise.

Finance

– Implement and monitor financial control, management of costs and corporate governance in area of specialisation.

Client

– Develop & ensure implementation of a practice that builds service delivery excellence & encourage others to provide exceptional stakeholder service.

– Participate in the specialist practice community and contribute positively to organisation knowledge management.

– Provide authoritative, specialist expertise and advice to internal and external stakeholders.

Behavioural competencies

– Accountability

– Analytical Thinking

– Attention to Detail

– Building Sustainability

– Commitment to Continuous Learning

– Conceptual Ability

– Fairness and Transparency

– Honesty and Integrity

– Organisational Awareness

– Problem Solving and Analysis

– Respect

– Trust

Technical competencies

– Application Development and Maintenance

– Business Knowledge

– Computer Literacy

– Efficiency improvement

– Functional Policies and Procedures

– IT Development

– IT Knowledge

– Reporting and Interpretation

– System Thinking Compliance Competency

– App Systems Dev (IT)

– Application Implementation (IT)

– GOC Confidential

Desired Skills:

C#

.NET

Java

Learn more/Apply for this position