Software Engineer – Codebeamer – Gauteng Midrand

An amazing opportunity is available for a long-term contract opportunity for a Software Engineer -Codebeamer (Senior) with the Giants of the Automotive Space.

Location:

Gauteng, with a Hybrid working model.

Essential Skills Required:

Software: Java, Java Spring, JavaScript/Angular, HTML, CSS, REST

Databases: SQL language using PostgreSQL and Oracle

Testing: Unit Test Frameworks like Junit

Docker: Knowledge how to build and use container images.

Version Control: Knowledge in using git i.e., GitHub Enterprise

CI/CD: Build and Deployment Pipelines with GitHub Actions

Experienced using Maven as build tool.

Advantageous Skills:

Having worked with Cloud technologies on AzureRelevant Qualifications/Experience:

Relevant IT Degree

3 Years plus in a Senior role, more than 6 year plus total experience required.

Core Role tasks and responsibilities:

We are looking for a software engineer to join the Codebeamer DevOps team and who is interested in understanding the business needs of targets and requirements management in the automotive development.

Implement and maintain BMW specific Codebeamer plugins and additional SW modules based on the Codebeamer REST API.

Implement robust automated test cases to ensure technical solutions meet expected outcomes and business objectives.

Prepare and document standard operating procedures and protocols as well as required system documentation.

If you meet the above requirements, kindly forward through your latest cv and we will be in contact shortly thereafter.

Desired Skills:

Java

SQL

Junit

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position